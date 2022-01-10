ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sunday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Olivier Sarr to a 10-day contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Fired head coach Vic Fangio. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
San Francisco Chronicle

Players’ union files grievance over Evander Kane’s release by Sharks

A grievance was filed on the behalf of Evander Kane by the NHL Players’ Association after he cleared unconditional waivers Sunday and had his contract terminated by the Sharks. The forward, who had $22.9 million remaining on an original $49 million deal, is now an unrestricted free agent. However,...
NHL
KTVZ

Dolphins, Vikings, Bears part ways with coaches following disappointing seasons

As is now tradition, the end of the NFL regular season spells the end of the road for some coaches’ or executives’ with their now former clubs. The Denver Broncos were the first team to make a change as, after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, the team parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Rau
Person
Alex Turcotte
Person
Hunter Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Carolina Hurricanes#Football#Columbus Blue Jackets#Minnesota Wild#C Maroc Rossi#G Hunter Jones#Ahl#Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Tribune

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
NHL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Coaching Rumors Begin Trickling In

For the most part, it has been all quiet on the hiring front. Consider it the calm before the storm. The Vikings coaching rumors are beginning. Per Jason La Canfora, the Vikings will be bringing in former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. As we all remember, he was the man in charge of the Eagles team that absolutely thrashed Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. There’s a long way to go, but it would be an interesting hire. One thing he said near the end in Philly is that he wanted to have more authority to help make major decisions: “I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.” Anyone who listened to Mark Wilf’s press conference knows how much he emphasized both communication and collaboration.
NFL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy