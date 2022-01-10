ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Alcott Killed Your Favorite TV Serial Killer. He’s Just Getting Started.

By John McDermott
Esquire
Cover picture for the articleJack Alcott is ready for the backlash. Having just killed off one of the most iconic characters in television history, he knows he’s in for a torrent of angry tweets, Instagram DMs, and blog posts from legions of Dexter fans irate that Alcott has finally, officially, laid the titular character to...

Calypso
2d ago

I am very disappointed to say the least! All these years waiting and hoping this show would return, and when it finally does, they kill Dexter. I thought they were bringing the show back. Yes, it was said that it was a limited series, but a lit of ppl believed it would continue because of the high ratings. Apparently it was only redone to appease ppl who didn't like the original finale ending. Which, I can only speak on my opinions on that, and I liked the original ending better then this one. Sounds like they just brought it back to end the show. With the highest ratings if any of their shows, you would think this test series would stay around but killing Dexter off had killed the show. I've heard talk about a spinoff...with Harrison . No thanks. Maybe Michael c hall wants to focus on his music career and doesn't want to continue playing Dexter. I thought the new show was pretty good but I'm not happy that Dexter died. Waited 8 years for this ending????

CaptAmerica003
2d ago

Dexter was out of practice and sloppy. In the end though he broke his code. Harrison was only getting off on the protecting the innocent part and hurting people out of being angry at his dad. In the end, Dexter was just another killer after 10 years away and had to be put down. I thought it was expertly written and performed(by Micheal Hall). Jack Alcott has a lot to learn about acting still. But it was very good.

J. Bernhardt
2d ago

He will be canceled after three episodes of whatever he does. Also, he needs to stop acting like a _ _ ssy

