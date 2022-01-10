ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests negative for COVID-19

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 10 (ANI): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested negative for COVID-19, and will be resuming office on Monday (local time). Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has tested negative for COVID-19...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
WSAV News 3

US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago. White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency […]
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Poll reveals Americans biggest concern and it's not Covid

New survey suggests economic woes are continuing to overtake fears of the coronavirus pandemic in the US. A shrinking number of Americans name Covid-19 among their top concerns, according to recent polling, which indicates greater worry over a lagging economy and four decade-high price inflation than the ongoing health crisis.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
dallassun.com

Pentagon updates Covid-19 quarantine rules

Troops were ordered to be honest about their symptoms and avoid workplace for at least five days after testing positive for the virus. The Pentagon will now require that all US troops who have tested positive for Covid-19 and those not vaccinated who had close contact with a Covid-positive person to quarantine for at least five days, according to new guidelines.
MILITARY
AFP

Five more Guantanamo detainees approved for release

The US government has approved the release of five more prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay military prison, according to documents posted online this week by the Defense Department. Three of the five detainees were from Yemen, one was from Somalia, and the fifth from Kenya. They have spent a collective 85 years in the prison opened two decades ago for so-called "war on terror" detainees in the wake of the September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda attack on the United States. Never charged, detainees now approved for release -- decided after case reviews in November and December -- total 18 of the 39 men still held in the prison facility at the US Naval Base in Cuba.
MILITARY
POLITICO

51 House and Senate Democrats

Are pushing their party's president for more Covid testing resources. Immediately. They want testing capacity so everyone can take "at least one rapid test per week." What happened: As the nation teems with millions of new Covid infections thanks to the Omicron variant, 51 congressional Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to take a number of steps to increase rapid testing around the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Defense Department#Ani#Pentagon#Secdef
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

'Keep your subs away from our communication cables': New head of the armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warns Russia that severing crucial lines will be seen as act of war as tensions continue to rise

Any attempt by Russia to sever crucial communication cables will be seen as an act of war, the head of the armed forces has said. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, 56, warned there had been a serious rise in submarine and underwater activity in recent years. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy