Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 9?

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have a chance to see the second episode of the calendar year now?. The schedule that the network is running with right now is pretty darn confusing; there is absolutely no way you can deny that. The first episode of 2022 aired at a special time due to Fox’s intention to promote Next Level Chef. Now, there’s not going to be a new episode at all. No doubt this is mad frustrating, given that it’s hard to keep track of when there are episodes and when there aren’t any.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO