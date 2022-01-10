ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 9?

Cover picture for the articleIs Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll do our part to hand down an answer to that — and also talk more about what the future is holding for the late-night staple. As we get further and further in...

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? A season 2 BTS tease

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into the show’s season 2 future soon?. Of course, it goes without saying that we want to see the show back on the air. We’re on the other side of the holidays now and on some networks, that means new episodes are starting to populate the airwaves again.
HBO Max New Releases: January 2022

A new year has finally arrived and HBO Max is set to open it with a bang. With its list of new releases for January 2022, HBO Max is rolling out some intriguing original series and an absolutely packed slate of library titles. The real highlight this month comes on...
Is Curb Your Enthusiasm new tonight on HBO? Season 12 hopes

Is Curb Your Enthusiasm new tonight on HBO? Are we done with the Larry David series and new episodes for the time being?. We don’t want to keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s rather simple, as it has to do with last week being the season finale and there being no clear word as of yet if we are getting a season 12 or not.
John Oliver
Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC with season 9 episode 7?

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 7 finally on the air?. We know that the series has made you wait a while for this over the past several weeks, which is a shame since there have only been six episodes so far this season. Yet, this is where we can start to present a little bit of good news: There is a new installment right around the corner!
Euphoria season 2: When does it premiere on HBO Max?

When does the Euphoria season 2 premiere arrive on HBO Max? Are you looking to check it out sooner rather than later?. If you’re eagerly awaiting the Zendaya’s big return and/or are a little confused, we understand. After all, this show has in the past had some episodes arrive a little bit early on the streaming service, and of course it makes sense for some out there to want this all over again.
Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
Saturday Night Live: Ariana DeBose to host January 15 show

Is currently set to return on January 15 and today, we learned that a West Side Story star will be taking the reins as host. Ariana DeBose has been tapped to be front and center for the first new show of 2022, and she will be joined by musical guest Roddy Ricch. This marks Ariana’s hosting debut, but she does have a history with at least one member of the cast in Cecily Strong — the two worked together for the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!.
The Late Late Show to Take Brief Hiatus After James Corden Contracts COVID

Another late-night talk show — this time CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden — will go on a short hiatus, following Corden’s positive COVID-19 test result. “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” the host shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.” A rep for The Late Late Show confirms to TVLine that repeats will air tonight through Monday, Jan. 17, with plans to resume new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18....
Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Season 3 January schedule

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that, or what lies ahead for the month of January, we are here to help!. The first order of business here, though, is revealing the bad news: You won’t be getting a chance to dive into the sitcom again tonight. Because of the college football championship game, the network is understandably taking the night off from airing new episodes. They want to save them for when they can get better ratings, and that makes a good bit of sense.
Is a new episode of Walker on tonight? (January 6)

The holidays are over, and it’s time to get back to our regular programming. Is that happening with Walker Season 2 this week on The CW?. Most of our favorite TV shows have returned this week. Sadly, that’s not the case for The CW shows. The majority of them are still off for a little while longer, including Walker.
This Is Us Spinoff 'Conversations' Have Taken Place — Here's the Hitch

This Is Us‘ upcoming series finale will sound the death knell for any potential Pearson spinoffs, according to series creator Dan Fogelman. In an interview with TVLine’s sister pub Variety, the EP confirms that 20th Television — the studio behind the soon-to-conclude NBC smash — has indeed approached him about keeping the Emmy-winning franchise afloat via an offshoot. But Fogelman cites a major stumbling block standing in the way of any possible spinoff: the show’s sixth and final season. “Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told,” he tells the trade. “So there is no...
ABC Chief Bullish on Keeping ‘King of Late Night’ Jimmy Kimmel for ‘As Many Seasons As He Wants’

As far as Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich is concerned, Jimmy Kimmel can keep his late-night slot until the end of time. Or at least for “as many seasons as he wants to be on the air.” “Jimmy is the king of late night,” Erwich told reporters Thursday during his executive session panel at ABC’s first of two days of presentations at the virtual Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. In May 2019, Kimmel signed a deal to keep “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” going at ABC for three more years, bringing it to at least its current 20th season. But...
What time is The Blacklist on tonight? (January 6)

The Blacklist is back after taking some time off for the holidays. It’s time to catch up with Ressler’s story, but what time is the episode on?. Like many other shows on NBC, The Blacklist is back after taking some time off over Christmas and the New Year. The show remains on a Thursday for now, but get ready for its move to Fridays in February.
Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Zendaya teases emotional storylines

As we prepare for Euphoria season 2 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, should we prepare for things to get even darker and more intense? We though that may sound difficult based on what we just saw, but it’s certainly possible. In a new post on Twitter (see below)...
Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Changes for season 33

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have a chance to see the second episode of the calendar year now?. The schedule that the network is running with right now is pretty darn confusing; there is absolutely no way you can deny that. The first episode of 2022 aired at a special time due to Fox’s intention to promote Next Level Chef. Now, there’s not going to be a new episode at all. No doubt this is mad frustrating, given that it’s hard to keep track of when there are episodes and when there aren’t any.
Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? The wait for more details

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to get another new episode of the medical drama following The Bachelor?. It’s true that the show has been forcing us to wait for a long time around, and unfortunately, that hiatus is not over just yet. There is no installment tonight and beyond that, we’re stuck waiting for a while longer to see what lies ahead.
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
