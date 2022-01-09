Two Notre Dame captains announce returns for 2022

Notre Dame had a stellar weekend as the Fighting Irish football team were big time winners in recruiting battles to keep a few of their own on campus for another year. The Irish had already received word that the likes of Isaiah Foskey as well as both Jayson and Justin Amedilola would be returning to the football team in 2022.

Then on Sunday, Marcus Freeman and company received official word that 2021 captains Avery Davis and Jarrett Patterson would both be returning as well.

Davis hauled in 27 receptions for 386 yards and four touchdowns last season before tearing his ACL in November while Patterson was probably Notre Dame’s best offensive lineman a year ago, manning the center position.

This news paired with the commitment of All-American safety Brandon Joseph in the transfer portal meant for a fantastic weekend for Notre Dame football.