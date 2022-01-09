ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Two Notre Dame captains announce returns for 2022

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyEZl_0dhDcuAG00

Notre Dame had a stellar weekend as the Fighting Irish football team were big time winners in recruiting battles to keep a few of their own on campus for another year. The Irish had already received word that the likes of Isaiah Foskey as well as both Jayson and Justin Amedilola would be returning to the football team in 2022.

Then on Sunday, Marcus Freeman and company received official word that 2021 captains Avery Davis and Jarrett Patterson would both be returning as well.

Davis hauled in 27 receptions for 386 yards and four touchdowns last season before tearing his ACL in November while Patterson was probably Notre Dame’s best offensive lineman a year ago, manning the center position.

This news paired with the commitment of All-American safety Brandon Joseph in the transfer portal meant for a fantastic weekend for Notre Dame football.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban congratulates Kirby Smart, reveals Jameson Williams possible injury

At the end of the game, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby smart and the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared an embrace after a hard-fought battle. With Smart being one of Saban’s former and most loyal assistant coaches, the Alabama head coach had nothing but praise for his former assistant. But what is caught on the audio was a possible update on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams who left the game early with a leg injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains#The Fighting Irish#Notre Dame Football#Football Team#American Football#Acl#Notre Dame#All American
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to crazy Georgia touchdown

The Georgia Bulldogs offense struggled for much of the College Football Playoff National Championship, but they got a clutch catch at the perfect time to help them pull ahead of Alabama. Alabama held Georgia to only 13 points until the fourth quarter and Georgia needed a big play in the...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart sent a message to Georgia fans after winning national title

Kirby Smart was hired at Georgia to build a championship program, and now, the Bulldogs are the national champions for the first time since 1980. That’s a fairytale story for a former Georgia player to deliver a title to his beloved program and to beat college football’s behemoth that lives in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama vs. Georgia: Kirk Herbstreit reacts to overturned Bryce Young fumble

It look less than two minutes of play in the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia for debate to ensue. What initially appeared to be a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean after Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young lost the football was overturned after replay review determined Young's motion as an incomplete pass rather than a fumble, negating Georgia of the opening points of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch Georgia fans flood Athens streets to celebrate national championship

Georgia football won their first national championship in over 40 years, so of course Bulldogs fans flooded the streets of Athens to celebrate. If there’s one thing you can say about Georgia football fans, it’s that they are always dedicated. Whether good or bad times, the Bulldogs fans are there barking. So when it was the best of times on Monday night after winning the program’s first national championship since 1980, the barks were a bit louder.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy