Who to call first if your car slides into a ditch in the snowy weather

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s tough to think about—but with the snow and ice already here, it’s inevitable that driving conditions will be treacherous for the next couple of months.

So what is the first thing to do if you slide off the road?

Your first instinct may be to call a tow truck or wrecking service, but there’s a better first step to take.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says getting in touch with 911 is the best move, since they are equipped to contact everyone who can help you.

It will also help keep other drivers out of harm’s way.

If you’re in a ditch, and the vehicle’s partially on the roadway, law enforcement and dispatch know to get out there and assist in regards to maintaining traffic, and also for not only the safety of the person that might be stuck in the ditch, but also the safety of the traveling public as well. Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

We also have tips what to keep in your car in case you’re stuck there for an extended period of time. You can read about preparing for an Ohio Valley winter here .

