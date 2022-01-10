Special Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 16:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 09:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics has come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes has totaled as high as 9 to 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 48.6 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

