Fayetteville police chief, Cumberland County DA speak after off-duty deputy kills man who police say jumped on moving truck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville police chief and the Cumberland County district attorney held a news conference Sunday after police say an off-duty deputy fatally shot a man who jumped on his moving pickup truck Saturday.

The incident involved a deputy from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and happened just after 2:15 p.m. along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Jason Walker, 37, of Bingham Drive died in the shooting, police said. Police are not releasing the deputy’s name because he has not been charged in the incident.

Sunday, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said data taken from the “black box” of the deputy’s pickup truck showed no impact happened. Some in the community have questioned whether the off-duty deputy hit Walker with the pickup truck before the shooting.

Hawkins also said a witness told police Walker was not hit by the pickup truck.

Hawkins also said it appears that a windshield wiper was torn off the truck and the metal part of it was used to damage the windshield of the deputy’s truck.

During the news conference, Hawkins also said the deputy was detained Saturday, his statement was taken, and the gun used in the shooting was seized by police. Hawkins also stressed the deputy called 911 to report the incident Saturday.

Hawkins asked for any witnesses or anyone with video to speak with the SBI, who is now handling the case.

“It is critical that anyone who saw the incident come forward,” Hawkins said, adding witnesses should call the SBI at 1-800-334-3000.

Also at the news conference, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said his office would not be involved in the case. He has instead asked the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys to handle any prosecution.

West said the decision was made “to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in this case.”

Hawkins said that there was “no indication” the deputy and Walker knew each other.

She also said that investigators in her office have reviewed body-camera video of statements made by witnesses to officers at the scene. Hawkins also said that, so far, she knows of no video that shows the shooting.

Hawkins addressed protests held Sunday and said “peaceful protests and questions about what happened” are acceptable.

West said the incident was “a tragedy for the community.”

West and Hawkins said they could not comment on whether the deputy is on administrative leave at this point.

