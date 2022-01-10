ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 23 Wisconsin edges Maryland after wasting 21-point lead

By PATRICK STEVENS - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 21...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
thedallasnews.net

Andrew Jones' 22 points lead No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma

Andrew Jones had a season-high 22 points to lead No. 21 Texas to a 66-52 blowout of Oklahoma on Tuesday night in Austin, Texas. After the Longhorns' loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday, coach Chris Beard said his team had been too passive. Courtney Ramey appeared to take Beard's words...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Park#Ap#Badgers
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Roy Williams headed back to Allen Fieldhouse

Former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is headed back to Allen Fieldhouse to watch a game for the first time in nearly two decades. Former University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, will be back in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday night to watch his former team, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a matchup of top-15 Big 12 programs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
uclabruins.com

No. 3 UCLA to Host Oregon on Thursday Evening

LOS ANGELES – The No. 3-ranked Bruins return to the court this week against Oregon (Thursday, Jan. 13) and Oregon State (Saturday, Jan. 15) in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. UCLA has compiled an all-time record of 90-37 against Oregon. Over the past three seasons, UCLA has gone 3-3 against the Ducks (with two of those games advancing into overtime). Thursday's matchup will mark the first UCLA-Oregon contest in Pauley Pavilion since Feb. 23, 2019 (the Bruins won that game, 90-83, after having trailed by 19 points with 19 minutes to play in the second half). Last season, Oregon won the lone matchup in Eugene, Ore., by an 82-74 margin (March 3, 2021).
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NBA Prospect Watch: Ochai Agbaji soaring after return to KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji arrived at Kansas as a lightly regarded three-star prospect whose list of scholarship offers included Colorado State, Northern Iowa and a host of other mid-majors along with the Jayhawks and a couple other Power Five schools. He will leave after this season as...
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Caffaro's career night carries Virginia over Hokies 54-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Francisco Caffaro had career highs of 16 points and nine rebounds and Virginia survived two last-second shots by Virginia Tech to take 54-52 win on Wednesday night. Virginia finished the final three minutes on a 6-0 run to overcome the Hokies' final lead. Two free...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NBA Prospect Watch: St. John's Champagnie is do-it-all man

At the start of the season, it looked as if 2022 would be one of those rare years when the Big East didn't have a player sure to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft. St. John's Julian Champagnie appears to be playing himself into position to be among the first 30 players selected.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy