ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexico charges 7 in 'Fast and Furious' weapons trafficking

12news.com
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Mexican prosecutors say they have charged seven people, including former top officials, in the “Fast and...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

Related
imperialvalleynews.com

Man Charged for Trafficking ‘Ghost’ Guns

Manhattan, New York - A Rhode Island man was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed today with conspiring to traffic firearms and with making false statements. According to court documents, Robert Alcantara, 34, of Providence, was arrested Thursday and presented in the District of Rhode Island. “Untraceable ‘ghost guns’ pose...
MANHATTAN, NY
Vice

Mexico Is Detaining More US-Bound Migrants Than Ever

MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Border Patrol#Alcohol#Mexican#News Youtube
kyma.com

Mexico saw record numbers of asylum requests in 2021

Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico saw a record number of asylum requests in 2021, according to the head of the Mexican Commission of Help to Refugees in Mexico. Mexico saw over 131,000 asylum requests, which is roughly 87% higher than the previous record. The last record was set in 2019.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Bossip

Blue Bloodlust? Witnesses Say Plainclothes New Jersey Officer Gunned Down Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight While His Hands Were Sky-High

Not even the spirit of the holidays can keep a cop from killing a Black man under dubious circumstances and taking him away from his family and loved ones. Sadly, 25-year-old Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight has become yet another victim of what witnesses say is nothing but blue bloodlust. Our family over at NewsOne is reporting on the incident that took place on December 29, 2021 just days before we rang in a new year. A Paterson, New Jersey witness named Duke Snider told NorthJersey.com that McKnight was murdered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neo-Nazi leader sentenced to seven years for plot to intimidate Jews, journalists

A Neo-Nazi leader has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in a plot to intimidate Jewish people and journalists. Kaleb Cole, 25, who formerly led the Neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, was convicted in September of conspiracy, sending threatening communications through the mail, and interfering with federally protected activity according to the Justice Department. A statement from the Justice Department said that the group “focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of colour”.Cameron Shea, 25, another leader in Atomwaffen Division, was also sentenced to three years in prison in August. The Justice Department said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Pinched Sign During Capitol Riot Weeps as She Gets Prison Time

A West Virginia college student who stormed the Capitol is about to get a one-month break—in prison. Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky at the time of the riot, broke down in tears as she was sentenced to a month in prison on Friday. She pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, with photos from the day capturing her proudly holding a “Members Only” sign as she marched through the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Sentenced After Wife Accidentally Implicated Him in Facebook Status

A man whose participation in the Capitol insurrection was inadvertently revealed by his wife in a Facebook status has been sentenced to a year of probation, 200 hours of community service, and fined $2,500. Gary Edwards—a 68-year-old from Churchville, Pennsylvania—reportedly told a federal judge at his Monday sentencing that he was “ashamed” about his part in the riot, which included entering the Capitol through a broken window and walking into the ransacked office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Edwards’ role in the insurrection was revealed in a hastily deleted Facebook status from his wife, which began: “Okay ladies, let me tell you what happened as my husband was there inside the Capitol.” One of her Facebook friends then forwarded the status to federal agents. “Never in my life could I have dreamed that something I posted on Facebook would be used against my husband, would lead him to be arrested,” Lynn Edwards said in court, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy