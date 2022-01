TAMPA, Fla. — If you think December felt warm to you here in the Tampa area, you are absolutely right!. December 2021 will go down as the third warmest on record with an average mean temperature of 71.5 degrees. The mean is when we average the high and low temperatures for each day. That turned out to be a whopping 6.6 degrees above normal for the month.

