No injuries reported after gun fired inside Chowan University dorm

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a gun was fired Sunday night inside of a dorm at Chowan University in North Carolina, according to school officials.

The gun was fired around 6:10 p.m. inside of an unidentified dorm on campus. The bullet was lodged into a refrigerator.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed on campus.

The following is an excerpt from the Chowan University Student Handbook:

“Chowan University prohibits the possession of any weapons on university property or at university-related events. This includes any firearm, even with the possession of a valid concealed carry permit. This prohibition extends to weapons secured or unsecured in a vehicle while on university property. Examples of weapons include, but are not limited to: guns, rifles, pistols, bullets, explosives, BB guns, airsoft guns, paint pellet guns, bow and arrow, slingshots, bowie knives, daggers, switch-blade knives, metallic knuckles, throwing stars, knives of more than six inches when opened and/or the use of any object used as a weapon or in a threatening manner. Violating this policy at Chowan University is punishable by expulsion and/or imprisonment.”

University police say no one was hurt in the incident.

They add that there is no known threat to campus, but the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are asked to please contact Public Safety at 252-398-1234.

