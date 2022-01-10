ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Red Cross helping 16 residents displaced after apartment fire in Rocky Mount

By Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The American Red Cross is helping 16 people who were displaced when an apartment building caught fire early Sunday in Rocky Mount, officials said.

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m. at apartments in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

QVC to lay off 1,900 following fire that destroyed Rocky Mount distribution center

Six apartment units were damaged in the fire.

“The fire began in one unit and the other units were affected by heavy smoke and water damage,” the news release said.

Photos from the scene showed fire damage to both levels of a corner apartment.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the United States every year and most of the incidents are fires that displace people from homes or apartments, officials said.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org , calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

