Getting kids to eat their food and primarily greens is a humongous task, as any parent will tell you. Kids love to do the very opposite of what you ask them to do. You pick up early on as a parent that you need to deceive your kid to get them to eat their food. It still isn't easy. Theoretically, reverse psychology should work like a charm but the reality is far from it. Kids catch on to your tactics pretty fast and adapt. They might not be able to string two words together but these devious little creatures can read you like a book. Parents are forced to resort to all kinds of tactics to get them to eat food and some of them are sharing their own, on Twitter, letting other parents onto secrets to take down these scheming bunch of babies.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO