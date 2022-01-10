ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA players celebrate Klay Thompson's return after more than two years

By ESPN
ABC30 Fresno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last two years, Klay Thompson's Instagram has been a place for fans to follow along with the Golden State Warriors guard while he's been away from the game. In addition to updates on his recovery from a torn ACL and an Achilles tear, Thompson has given fans an inside...

abc30.com

Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
CBS San Francisco

‘Gosh It Was Fun’; Warriors Star Klay Thompson Returns After 941 Days On The Sidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors fans began lining up outside of San Francisco’s Chase Center hours before Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, many carrying signs and wearing No. 11 jerseys in honor of the return of Klay Thompson from a nearly 2 1/2 year absence because of injury. They erupted in cheers as he walked out of the tunnel, roared with every warmup shot and were in near frenzy when he was introduced. “Those are very special moments I’ll never forget,” Thompson said after the game. “I’ll never forget this night. I’ll never forget the reception the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts to Klay Thompson Returning

January 9 was a day officially known as 'Klay Day.'. Players around the entire league showed love to Klay Thompson as he returned to his first NBA game since 2019. To put that into perspective, the last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game, Kawhi Leonard was still a Toronto Raptor, James Harden and Chris Paul were still Rockets, and Paul George was still on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
hypefresh.co

Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson’s return is praised amongst the NBA

Many cheered and rejoiced among the NBA to hear Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson name called before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of the biggest roars ever from the Chase Center’s crowd was 941 days in the making. Thompson has been robbed of two years and some change of basketball due to Achilles and ACL injury. This absence tested his mental and physical abilities, however, in his season debut he recorded 17 points in just 20 minutes.
NBA
GQMagazine

The Second Coming of Stephen Curry

The calm that hovers over the streets around the Chase Center in San Francisco late on a night when no basketball is being played is intoxicating. That is, until you walk inside. That same calm gives way to an eeriness—the space is cavernous and labyrinthian, hallways collapsing into hallways. A corner light flickers in a series of hiccups. Music echoes from some undetermined distance. Following the sounds, I'm led to a kind of makeshift subterranean gym. Laughter rises from a group of handlers, circled around Stephen Curry, who's dressed as if he's just finished a workout. At his feet rest two 30-pound barbells branded with the Golden State Warriors logo. A Warriors towel rests on his head. Drake's Certified Lover Boy ricochets off the walls.
NBA
beincrypto.com

NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson Accept Salary in BTC

NBA stars Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will take a part of their salary in bitcoin and donate $1 million in BTC each to fans. The Golden State Warriors duo will receive their salary in bitcoin as part of an arrangement with Cash App. They join a growing list of...
NBA
bitcoinmagazine.com

NBA Players Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala To Get Paid In Bitcoin

NBA players Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will take a portion of their next salary in bitcoin and donate $1 million in BTC each to fans, the Golden State Warriors guard and guard-forward announced on Monday. “I’m with bitcoin because I believe it’s the future of money,” Thompson said in...
