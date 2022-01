The Writers Guild of America announced the nominees in several categories Thursday, including television. Hacks received two nominations in comedy series and new series, while Loki and Yellowjackets received two nods each as well, both in the categories new series and drama series. Only Murders in the Building received nominations in new series, comedy series, and was nominated for its episode “Episode One: True Crime,” written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman. The Handmaid’s Tale made the cut again, receiving one nomination in drama series as well as for its episode “Testimony,” written by Kira Snyder. Likewise, The Morning Show was...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO