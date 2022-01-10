ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derek Carr passes Rich Gannon, becomes franchise single-season passing leader

By Raiders.com Staff
Raiders
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders quarterback now holds the record for the most passing yards in a single-season in franchise history, breaking the record of 4,689 yards held by Rich Gannon since 2002, the season in which he won NFL MVP. Going into Sunday's game, Carr ranked fourth in the league in passing yards...

www.raiders.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Raiders win in overtime to make NFL playoffs: Did the Chargers blow it? Should the teams have played for a tie? That wild ending explained

Pure, unadulterated chaos. The final game of the 2021 NFL regular season was arguably the most dramatic of the entire league year. We've seen nail-biting finishes in this game before, like the 49ers-Seahawks matchup that decided a division by an inch two seasons ago. Leaving aside the elephant in the room that I'm about to discuss, this was a fabulously entertaining football game that the Raiders won in overtime 35-32. The Chargers converted seven consecutive opportunities on plays in which a failure would have ended their season with an average of more than 11 yards to go. There were moments in which it felt like each team was holding on for dear life.
NFL
Raiders

Derek Carr feels 'more equipped and ready' than ever to lead Raiders into the playoffs

Derek Carr led the Raiders to their best record in 14 years in 2016 without a playoff game to show for it. His third year as the Raiders' starting quarterback was clearly defined as his breakout season, with 26 passing touchdowns and nearly 4,000 passing yards. He guided the team to 12 victories with seven game-winning drives as the Raiders clinched their first playoff berth since 2002. While it was a great moment for the Raiders organization to make some noise in the postseason, the opportunity was snatched away from No. 4 in their Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
raiderramble.com

Raiders’ Passing Game Review: Derek Carr Does Enough For A Win

After a historic game in Las Vegas, the Raiders are going to the playoffs. Take a look at how the passing game fared in this one. Derek Carr led another come-from-behind win. Going into this game, the Raiders’ offensive game plan was well known. Without a truly dominant threat on the outside, Vegas has run their offense through Hunter Renfrow for the bulk of the season. Of course, they would also get star tight end, Darren Waller, back in this one in hopes of adding another threat. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Chargers coach Brandon Staley had other plans. In this one, Renfrow and Waller were held to a combined six catches for 35 yards. While Renfrow had the two scores in the red zone, he was a non-factor everywhere else. The Chargers made sure to double at least one of the two on nearly every snap and forced Carr to beat them with someone else.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders odds to win Super Bowl LVI

The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) punched their ticket into the NFL playoffs as the 5-seed in the AFC Conference. They join 13 other NFL teams focused on Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Las Vegas clinched a playoff berth in...
NFL
nevadasportsnet.com

Kelly: With pressure on, Derek Carr and the Raiders delivered

It’s no secret it’s been a challenging season for the Las Vegas Raiders. From losing head coach Jon Gruden nearly a third of the way into the regular season to Sunday’s regular-season finale, a win over the rival Chargers to clinch the team's first playoff appearance since 2016, it was a season to remember. Sunday was only fitting as the family of the late John Madden lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch ahead of the game on what happened to be 45 years to the day Madden brought home the Raiders’ first Super Bowl title. On Sunday night, the city of Las Vegas was shining a little brighter, especially after a thrilling overtime win against the Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#The League#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Look: Derek Carr Reacts To The Raiders’ Wild Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the NFL playoffs, and no player had a larger role in getting them there than quarterback Derek Carr. Statistically, Carr had a solid enough season: 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 68.4% of his passes. But his ability to keep his team focused on the field during a chaotic fall off of it might have been his greatest contribution.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
NBC Sports

McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy