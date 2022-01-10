Root Resin

If you dye your hair, it’s inevitable that, at some point, your roots are going to start showing. Some people love the root-y look; others, not so much. If you fall into the latter category and are trying to stretch out your visits to the salon, it’s wise to keep a root touch-up product on hand. The best root touch-up products come in various forms, from permanent and semi-permanent hair dyes that are designed for DIY use, to temporary solutions like hair powders, sprays, and mascara-like wands. It goes without saying, then, that the best one for you will depend on how permanent of a solution you’re looking for.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO