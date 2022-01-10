Trina's Lily

A special crystallization formed over the course of many moons within a tear of life, blessing of the Erdtree. Can be mixed in a flask of wondrous physick. The Ruptured Crystal Tear is a Key Item ingredient for the Flask of Wondrous Physick, and can be mixed to create a reusable flask that creates a damaging explosion that hurts both yourself and those around you, in combination with whatever other crystal tear you mix in the flask. While it can only be used once, the charge can be replenished each time you rest at a Site of Grace.

