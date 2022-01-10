Glintstone Scrap

Our plastic problem has hit a tipping point, and while we are getting better at recycling, single-use plastics are still an issue. A new roadmap report from the British Plastics Federation (BPF) found that the UK could recycle three times as much plastic by 2030 as we did in 2019. But to achieve that goal, we all need to make some significant changes in how we purchase and consume items like water.If your goal in 2022 is to drink more water, but you don’t want to add to the plastic pollution problem, a reusable water bottle is an ideal solution.Reusable...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO