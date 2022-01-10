Glintstone Scrap

A remnant of bygone research into eternal life. This empty pot somehow mends itself when broken. Container required for crafting throwing items sealed in pots. Sealed within, both materials and mysticism will demonstrate their effects when the pot is thrown. The Cracked Pot is a special type of material that...
Someone's excrement. It has a golden tinge. Gold-tinged excrement is a highly stable substance; it doesn't dry out, nor does it lose its customary warmth or scent. For better or for worse, it remains as it is. The Gold-Tinged Excrement is a type of material that is used in crafting...
An eternally burning butterfly found near wildfires and elsewhere. Serves as the kindling for a number of items. The Smouldering Butterfly is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of fire-infused consumables.
A staff woth a blue glintstone embedded at the tip. Serves as a catalyst for glintstone sorcery. Containing blue glintstone - the symbol of the Carian royal family - this staff makes thier glintsword sorcery stronger.
Stone shard used in a wide range of smithing processes. Exceptionally common, it is found thoughout the Lands Between. Smithing stone is distribtured widely throughout the terrain of the Lands Between, and mining galleries built to excavate it can be found all over. The Smithing Stone Shard is a type...
A large flower that blooms facing the Erdtree. Though wilted and faded, it still retains holy essence. The Tarnished Blossom is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables with holy effects.
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Whether...
A creaky old wooden shield, circular in shape. Roughly reinforced with vines or some such. To be blunt, there are far better shields available. You would do well to leave this one in the garbage where it belongs. The Rickety Shield's Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in...
A weapon forged from the memories of dragonkin soldiers, burnished with the essence of draconic immortality. Alas, the dragonkin never attained immortality, and perish as the mere imitations of the ancient dragons. The Dragonscale Blade's Default Weapon Skill is Hailstorm Sword: A fixed skill for the Dragonscale Blade. The blade...
Yuri Lockburner admits the scrap metal business might not be the most appealing job in the world, but it is definitely something lots of people continue to take advantage of to try and find extra cash.
A small iron roundshield. It is well-balanced an offers impressive damage reduction for a small shield. The Iron Roundshield's Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that foe's stance. This gives you a chance for a critical hit.
"Armor of a nomadic warrior. The blue color of its fabric symbolizes brisk waters, as fluid and flowing as the sword in the hand of its wearer. Just as still waters turn foul, stagnation leads to decay. The warriors who wear this cowl must remain ever-drifting."
"Clothing worn by Raya Lucaria's magic scholars. Those who dedicate themselves to the study of glintstones formed from starry amber recieve this modest yet elegant deep blue garm along with their vows of virtue and austerity. But with extended life, one is apt to forget old vows."
If you have a gadget in your life that holds a lot of sentimental value and are looking for a way to preserve the memories you have without clogging up space in your home, look no further. Grid Studio is one of few companies that take apart notable gadgets and turn them into beautiful works of art to hang up on your wall.
Our plastic problem has hit a tipping point, and while we are getting better at recycling, single-use plastics are still an issue. A new roadmap report from the British Plastics Federation (BPF) found that the UK could recycle three times as much plastic by 2030 as we did in 2019. But to achieve that goal, we all need to make some significant changes in how we purchase and consume items like water.If your goal in 2022 is to drink more water, but you don’t want to add to the plastic pollution problem, a reusable water bottle is an ideal solution.Reusable...
When you open the door and throw a light on the contents of your fridge, is it a packaging free-for-all, with out-of-date cheese and forgotten jars strewn about? Then now is the time to make the most of your space to help you save time, money, and not to mention cut down on food waste.Tailor your fridge organisers to your usual menus. Smelly ingredients such as fish and cheese should be top of your list to contain, and everyday essentials should all find their own storage space.Not only will organising the space help you find everything quickly when a snack...
