Golden Globes 2022: Winners list

By Jordan Moreau
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet like years past. The awards body has been embroiled in scandals since the 2021 show, around when...

WWD

A Look Back at the Most Memorable Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks

Click here to read the full article. Despite several uncertainties surrounding the format of the show, the 2022 Golden Globes are going forward this Sunday to celebrate the best performances in television and film in the last year. Known as the start of awards season, this year’s Golden Globes will be different than any in its 79-year history. After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is behind the annual awards show, came under scrutiny last year for its lack of diversity, NBC announced it would not broadcast this year’s edition. Several celebrities have also spoken out against the organization, such as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don't Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor's lowest rated film in almost a decade.
MOVIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Will Smith wins his first Golden Globe, takes accolade for 'Best Actor'

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): American actor, rapper, and film producer Will Smith has just won a Golden Globe for his role of 'Richard Williams' in the 2021 movie 'King Richard'. This is the first time that Will Smith has won a Golden Globe. The actor has been nominated for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations. The 46-year-old actor delivers two powerhouse performances, both worthy of recognition. His first comes as Jon Peters — the producer, hairdresser and ex-boyfriend of Barbra Streisand — in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy “Licorice Pizza” from MGM/United Artists Releasing. His other turn comes as Stanton Carlisle, the ambitious and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Houston Film Critics Society nominations: ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads

The Houston Film Critics Society announced their 2021 nominations on Monday morning and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog received the most nods from the group’s 15th annual awards. The movie is up for nine honors including best picture, director, actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst) and supporting actor Kodi Smit-McPhee (supporting actor).
MOVIES
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Golden Globes 2022: ‘Succession’ and ‘Hacks’ Triumph — Does It Matter?

If an awards ceremony happens and nobody attends, did it really ever happen at all? And if it does, will anyone care? That’s what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is about to find out after hosting the 79th Annual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 9, in a private ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton. A far cry from the glitzy, televised ceremonies of old, HFPA opted to not live-stream the event, instead choosing to announce this year’s film and TV winners to the public via their website and social media accounts. As far as specifics regarding the TV accolades, suffice...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens Tapped to Announce Nominees

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens have been tapped to announce the nominees for the 28th annual SAG Awards next week. The announcement will take place live at 7 a.m. PT Wednesday, Jan.12, on @sagawards’ Instagram Live. It will be preceded with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher on Instagram Stories at 6:50 a.m. PT. Nominations for the best action performances by television and film ensembles will follow, with announcements made by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin. The SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Dawson most recently appeared in Hulu’s Dopesick, followed by the Ava DuVernay-directed pilot DMZ for HBO Max. She also will star in the Mandalorian spinoff series Ahsoka Tano. Hudgens’ most recent film, Asking for It, premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. She can currently be seen in the third installment of Netflix’s The Princess Switch series and Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom! Drescher was elected SAG-AFTRA president in September. George joined the SAG Awards committee in 2015, while McLaughlin joined in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Here's who won at the whittled down 2022 Golden Globes

Usually known as Hollywood's most fun party of the year, the 2022 Golden Globes was whittled down to a Power Point presentation. Notable winners include Will Smith for "King Richard," Nicole Kidman for "Being the Ricardos, and Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler for "West Side Story." In it's first award...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Golden Globes: Rachel Zegler reacts to Best Actress win for West Side Story by sharing ‘strange’ coincidence

West Side Storystar Rachel Zegler has reacted to winning a Golden Globe by sharing a “strange” coincidence.The actor, 20, won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award on Sunday (9 January) for her role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film.Zegler wasn’t present at the ceremony due to a Hollywood boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) that led to NBC pulling the event from its television schedules.She became one of the first winners to react to their victory, though, writing on Twitter that she won the award three years to the day after she...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Australia, New Zealand Celebrate High-Profile Winners at Low-Key Golden Globes

Australia and New Zealand celebrated Golden Globe award wins for talent and filmmakers, including Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman, while Hollywood played down the untelevised ceremony. Campion was named as winner of two top prizes on Sunday night, the best director awards and best drama for her movie “The Power of the Dog.” The Netflix-backed movie, structured as an official co-production between Australia and New Zealand was entirely shot on locations in New Zealand’s South Island. “New Zealanders can be proud of what Dame Jane has created.  It is also testament to the highly skilled Kiwis who worked alongside her on the film,”...
WORLD
Fox News

