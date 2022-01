A dolphin in Florida owes its life to a Miami-Dade Police officer after he freed it from a net. We’ve got the whole thing on video, too, thanks to the officer’s body camera. The video starts with the officer in his boat, and we can hear talk of the dolphin in the background. Then, we see the officer get up, grab a pole, and lean over the boat towards the dolphin. He manages to hook the net on his pole and brings the dolphin closer to him.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO