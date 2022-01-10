Mike Lindell to Compete Against Trump’s Truth Social With Own Social Media Site

The free speech MAGA-loving social media site Gettr, founded by former Trump advisor Jason Miller, banned former Blaze TV host Jon Miller over using the N-word on their platform. “Jon Miller was suspended from Gettr because he used the N-word in his profile. This is a clear violation of our terms of service,” a Gettr spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. “Gettr defends free speech, but there is no room for racial slurs on our platform.” However, Miller maintains he was booted “for no reason.” “Guess I was too critical of them for suspending others?" he riffed on Twitter. “What does it say when the 1st platform to ban me is the one that sells itself as the free speech alternative?” The move to ban Miller comes as Gettr continues to fight white nationalists on their platform.

