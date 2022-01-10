ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Lindell to Compete Against Trump’s Truth Social With Own Social Media Site

By Zachary Petrizzo
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he has no plans to call off his own right-wing social media venture, despite news that Donald Trump’s new Trump Social platform will launch in late February. The bedding tycoon looks to position his site as an alternative to the likes...

Donald Trump
Mike Lindell
The Atlantic

Trump Soft-Launches His 2024 Campaign

FLORENCE, Ariz.—Tonight, deep in the Arizona desert, thousands of people chanted for Donald Trump. They had braved the wind for hours—some waited the entire day—just to get a glimpse of the defeated former president. And when he finally appeared on stage, as Lee Greenwood played from the loudspeakers, the crowd roared as though Trump were still the commander-in-chief. To many of them, he is.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Social Media Companies After Getting ‘Inadequate Responses’

The House select committee that’s looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol demanded that a slew of social media companies on Thursday fork over records linked to the spread of misinformation and efforts to overturn the 2020 election on their platforms. The committee subpoenaed Twitter, Reddit, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Facebook, which recently rebranded as Meta. In a statement, the panel said that despite months of engagement, it had received “inadequate responses” to its requests for information about the attack. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), said the records were intended to help the committee probe “how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MAGA App Gettr Sick of Their Racist Users, Bans Right-Wing Pundit Over N-Word

The free speech MAGA-loving social media site Gettr, founded by former Trump advisor Jason Miller, banned former Blaze TV host Jon Miller over using the N-word on their platform. “Jon Miller was suspended from Gettr because he used the N-word in his profile. This is a clear violation of our terms of service,” a Gettr spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. “Gettr defends free speech, but there is no room for racial slurs on our platform.” However, Miller maintains he was booted “for no reason.” “Guess I was too critical of them for suspending others?" he riffed on Twitter. “What does it say when the 1st platform to ban me is the one that sells itself as the free speech alternative?” The move to ban Miller comes as Gettr continues to fight white nationalists on their platform.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

How President Trump's social media ban may be helping him

A Wall Street Journal article suggests former President Donald Trump is benefiting from being banned by major social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which suspended his accounts after the January 6 assault on the Capitol due to his continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the impact.
POTUS
Reuters

Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing. TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.
POTUS
New York Post

Trump’s new social media platform set to launch on Presidents’ Day

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform Truth Social is expected to launch on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 21, according to the latest Apple App Store listing. Truth Social, which the 45th president announced in October, is the latest conservative alternative to large social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which the former president has repeatedly slammed for censorship.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Devin Nunes formally leaves Congress to head Trump social media company

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) officially resigned from Congress Monday, weeks after he announced his intention to leave in order to head up former President Donald Trump’s new social media company. During a pro forma House session, Nunes’s resignation letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was read aloud from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
