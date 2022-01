“China Is the World’s Last ‘Zero Covid’ Holdout: The Government Has Staked Its Political Legitimacy On Controlling The Virus” – a New York Times headline. The recent outbreak in the Chinese city of Xian has spurred some of the toughest Covid countermeasures yet. Authorities have shut down the entire city of 13 million people, shuttering businesses, schools and factories, imposing virtual house-arrest on all residents. Leaving home is a violation. Not even food shopping is allowed. Instead, bags of vegetables – “leeks, cabbages, broccoli” – will be delivered to the locked-down inhabitants. Hundreds of quarantine camps are being prepared to hold people who may have been in proximity to an infected individual. The city’s economy is at a complete standstill.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO