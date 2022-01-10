Firefighters face many dangers on the job, and cold weather is one of the biggest.

Two skiers have been hospitalized after a pipe under their chairlift started blasting them with freezing water.Horrifying videos from Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina show the lift carrying row after row of people through the icy stream. In one clip, a chair carrying two unfortunate skiers appears to get stuck directly over the broken pipe, which continuously drenches them.The resort says the problem started after a skier crashed into a snowmaking hydrant, at which point the device started spraying customers – but the situation is under control now.“On Friday, January 7, an uninjured guest skied into a...
Comments / 0