ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Firefighters face many dangers on the job, and cold weather is one of the biggest.

kotatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV....

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Monona Fire Department firefighters train for cold weather rescues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter weather continues to get colder in Southern Wisconsin, and firefighters in the Madison area are preparing accordingly. Monona Fire Department firefighters are training to battle the elements while responding to emergencies. The department conducts various training every Tuesday. On January 11th, firefighters worked on...
MONONA, WI
FOX 61

Local first responders warn of cold-weather dangers

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — With the coldest high temperature in a couple of years Tuesday, homeless shelters are packed, ski areas are making snow and those "hot hands" warming packets are no doubt selling like hotcakes. Cold snaps also put fire departments on high alert, with people overloading electric outlets...
WALLINGFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Firefighters#Kota Territory Tv
CBS Denver

Pile Of Destroyed Hoses Represents Extremely Dangerous Conditions Firefighters Faced During Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – When strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire into residential areas in Louisville on Dec. 30, firefighters faced a very dangerous situation as they worked to save homes. One symbol of their desperate efforts that day now sits outside Fire Station 2 on Via Appia Way. It’s a pile of damaged firefighting hoses. (credit: Louisville Fire) The Louisville Fire District shared a photo on Facebook Friday morning of the hoses and wrote “Every piece of hose shown here represents when a crew had to abandon their post because the fire was going to burn over them. A testament to...
LOUISVILLE, CO
live5news.com

Two brothers die trying to stay warm during power outage in Maryland

WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - Two brothers died Monday trying to stay warm during a power outage in Maryland. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning. Grieving relatives say with no power in their house for more than 24 hours, brothers Carlos and Luis Carranza had gotten so cold during the Monday snowstorm they set up a generator in their living room to power space heaters. They were found dead in the home the next night.
WALDORF, MD
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Horrifying video shows skiers blasted with freezing water after pipe bursts under chairlift

Two skiers have been hospitalized after a pipe under their chairlift started blasting them with freezing water.Horrifying videos from Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina show the lift carrying row after row of people through the icy stream. In one clip, a chair carrying two unfortunate skiers appears to get stuck directly over the broken pipe, which continuously drenches them.The resort says the problem started after a skier crashed into a snowmaking hydrant, at which point the device started spraying customers – but the situation is under control now.“On Friday, January 7, an uninjured guest skied into a...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Doctor issues warning to anyone taking a lateral flow test

People taking lateral flow tests to see whether they have Covid-19 have been warned to watch out for common mistakes. Three major mistakes people make when spotting the test have been pointed out by Dr Nathan, an A&E doctor in London at @expedition_doctor. He said simple mistakes that could accidentally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CAR AND DRIVER

10 Ways to Keep Your Driveway Snow- and Ice-Free This Winter

The days are shorter, and the coats get heavier. Yep, it's winter. For many of us, that also means snow and ice, two things we don't want on our driveways. So clean the powder and slippery stuff off—an ice-free driveway is safer, looks better, and will make you the neighborhood alpha dog.
LIFESTYLE
WOLF

Protecting your pipes from freezing during this cold snap

(WOLF) -- As frigid temperatures grip all of northeast Pennsylvania, it's important that you're wearing the right clothing when outside. But, did you also know that the water pipes that run through your house also need to be protected from the cold weather? Mike Fili, who is the Vice President of Distribution for Aqua Pennsylvania shares some tips to protect your pipes and protect your house and wallet from costly damages.
ENVIRONMENT
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora works to aid homeless residents as dangerous cold weather sets in

AURORA | Cold weather is finally rolling into the Aurora region this weekend and the city is prepared to house 525 people experiencing homelessness. Snow is predicted to begin falling in Aurora on Friday afternoon and continue through the night and into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature is forecast to be 10 degrees on Friday night and 7 degrees on Saturday night. The region could get about 6 inches of snow before an expected storm moves out Sunday.
AURORA, CO
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Shares Tips On How To Keep Pipes From Freezing In Cold Weather

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As we trudge through the coldest month of the year, Howard County is sharing tips on how to keep water pipes from freezing and busting. “These are everyday tips that can help our residents protect their pipes and ultimately their homes,” Calvin Ball Howard County Executive said. “I encourage all our residents and businesses to take a few moments to check the status of their pipes amid winter’s freezing temperatures, it could save you from unwanted and costly damage.” Some tips to protect water pipes ahead of time include: Wrap and insulate exposed pipes with things like heat tape...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy