ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tumbles to test 100-DMA after previous week’s falling wedge fakeout

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD keeps corrective decline intact from six-day highs of 1.2813. The oil price recovery and the US dollar’s weakness weighed heavily on the spot. The pair’s falling wedge breakout on the daily sticks appears to be a fakeout. Having faced rejection once again near 1.2810 in the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

“Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.”. US markets still lagging Europe over recent sessions. FTSE rise dominated by miners and oil names. “It is good to be a bit...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Passes support levels

The USD/CAD has recently passed both the support of the zone at 1.2596/1.2622 and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.2581. On Wednesday morning, the rate retraced back up to the weekly S1 and the 1.2580 mark to find resistance. If the US Dollar continues to lose value against...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Profit taking prospects in 1.2490s

USD/CAD broke the neckline of the H&S pattern and subsequently fell towards the 1.25 figure. Bulls looking to step in as bears exit before the close of the New York session. Following the prior session's analysis, where it was stated that the ''bears can look near to 1.25 the figure and 1.2480 as the next area of expected support:
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Us Dollar#Us Inflation#Price Analysis#Usd Cad#American#Fed#Canadian
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD pierces the $23.00 figure after US CPI rose as expected

The white-metal advances as demand for USD softened after hot US inflation figures. The US 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) extend its fall to -0.838%, boosting silver. XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Despite the uptick in silver remains downward, as portrayed by the DMAs located above the spot price. Silver (XAG/USD)...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Breaks 0.7200 mark

The third attempt of the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar to pass the 0.7200 mark succeeded. After the event, the rate passed the 200-hour simple moving average near 0.7210 and reached the 0.7220 level. However, the more notable update is the discovery of a channel-up pattern, which appears to...
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

KUSAMA Price Analysis: Can KSM Coin Break the Falling Wedge Pattern to the upside

Kusama coin gained 10.93% at the time of writing after retesting the falling wedge pattern. Over the last 24-hours trading volume changed by 49.77%. KSM/BTC pair price is indicating gain of 9.39% at 0.006421 BTC. Getting rejected from the $516.6 mark, KSM Coin is slipping gradually by making the descending...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls move in on 1.1450, time for a correction?

EUR/USD has been an impressive performer on the bid on Wednesday. Bulls have reached a critical level, bears will be looking for a test of 1.1410 NY open. EUR/USD rallied on Wednesday from a low of 1.1354 towards 1.1450. The high at the time of writing has been 1.14492 so far. The following illustrates the scalping day trading structures and prospects of a downside correction for the sessions ahead.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Bounces off trend line

As the USD/JPY currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the descending January high levels near 115.50, the US Consumer Price Index data was published. Namely, on Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from monthly top near 1.1450 but bulls stay hopeful

EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in five weeks around one-month high. Clear break of descending trend line from May, bullish MACD signals favor buyers. 100-DMA lures bulls ahead of the three-month-old horizontal hurdle. 21-DMA, ascending trend line from late November add to the downside filters. EUR/USD remains lackluster around...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD spikes to 1.3680-85 area, highest since early November post-US CPI

GBP/USD shot to over a two-month high during the early North American session. The latest US inflation figures did little to revive the USD demand or stall the move. Sustained strength beyond a descending trend-line will set the stage for further gains. The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids during the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY collapses below 115.00 after hot US CPI figures amid falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY drops 100-pips in the North American session. The market was positioned for a higher US inflation reading, per the reaction weakening the greenback. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bullish despite Wednesday’s pullback towards a four-month-old upslope trendline. On Wednesday, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that US...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye the daily chart's W-formation near 0.7235

There are prospects f a bullish correction in the US dollar for the sessions ahead. This rhymes with a downside correction in the Aussie as illustrated above. The W-formation is a reversion pattern and there is a high probability that the neckline will be retested as support in due course. This comes in near 0.7235.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls move in and eye the 115 area

USD/JPY bulls are stepping in to correct the price drop from overnight. The 115 area is in focus for the sessions ahead. USD/JPY is trying to correct the strong bearish drop that occurred overnight and the following illustrate the market structure in a top-down analysis and the potential price flow.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2500 as Fedspeak pokes bears at two-month low, oil prices ease

USD/CAD pauses two-day downtrend near the lowest levels since mid-November. Fed policymakers convey inflation fears to reiterate rate hike concerns after US CPI jumped to 40-year high. US Trade Official raises concerns over Canadian proposal of Digital Services Tax. US PPI, Fedspeak will be important to watch for fresh impulse.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD lurches higher as markets unmoved by surge in US Consumer Prices

The Australian dollar rose sharply through trade on Wednesday, extending through 0.7250 to test 0.73 US cents. With little of note on hand to drive direction through the domestic session, the AUD tracked sideways as investors withheld bets ahead of key testimony from Fed President Jerome Powell and an all-important CPI inflation print. Consumer prices posted their biggest rise in almost 40 years, up 7% year-on-year, as sustained supply chain bottlenecks and recovering demand continue to drive the cost of goods and services higher. Markets had largely priced in the record print and, with few exceptions to expectations, focus shifted back to commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. With markets now firmly pricing a March rate hike, investors looked to Powell for affirmation policymakers will seek to introduce 4 rate adjustments through 2022. Powell, however, failed to meet the market, offering little beyond recent Fed commentary. The AUD capitalised on the ensuing USD correction, jumping off 0.7210 to mark intraday highs at 0.7290. With key risk events now behind us, our attentions turn to US PPI data and unemployment claims Thursday and Key Retail Sales data Friday as catalyst for direction into the weekend.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY teases a bull flag breakout despite UK political uncertainty

GBP/JPY is looking to extend the bullish momentum towards 158.00. UK PM Johnson is bearing brunt of violating his government's covid rules. Bull flag confirmation on the 1D chart will open doors towards 165.00. GBP/JPY is advancing towards 158.00, trading close to three-month highs amid a broad meltdown in the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy