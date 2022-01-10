USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tumbles to test 100-DMA after previous week’s falling wedge fakeout

The Australian dollar rose sharply through trade on Wednesday, extending through 0.7250 to test 0.73 US cents. With little of note on hand to drive direction through the domestic session, the AUD tracked sideways as investors withheld bets ahead of key testimony from Fed President Jerome Powell and an all-important CPI inflation print. Consumer prices posted their biggest rise in almost 40 years, up 7% year-on-year, as sustained supply chain bottlenecks and recovering demand continue to drive the cost of goods and services higher. Markets had largely priced in the record print and, with few exceptions to expectations, focus shifted back to commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. With markets now firmly pricing a March rate hike, investors looked to Powell for affirmation policymakers will seek to introduce 4 rate adjustments through 2022. Powell, however, failed to meet the market, offering little beyond recent Fed commentary. The AUD capitalised on the ensuing USD correction, jumping off 0.7210 to mark intraday highs at 0.7290. With key risk events now behind us, our attentions turn to US PPI data and unemployment claims Thursday and Key Retail Sales data Friday as catalyst for direction into the weekend.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO