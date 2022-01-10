‘RHOSLC’ recap: Jen Shah restrained in explosive fight with Lisa Barlow

Another Shah shocker.

During Sunday’s all-new episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Jen Shah started an explosive fight with Lisa Barlow on a sprinter bus en route to Zion National Park.

The embattled Bravolebrity — who was arrested in March 2021 for money laundering and wire fraud — charged at Barlow following an argument over castmate Meredith Marks.

“Jen, I can’t go backwards. Listen, you and I have talked,” Barlow, 47, said, trying to reason with an irate Shah, 48, who shot back, “Shut the f—k up!”

“OK, fine. I’ll shut the f—k up,” Barlow responded, adding that Shah’s angry outburst was “just as bad” as the offenses she accused Barlow, Marks and controversial preacher Mary Cosby of committing.

Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah got into an explosive fight on the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

(Marks, 50, and Cosby, 49, were not present for the bus ride.)

“Oh, is it just as bad as f—king Mary M. Cosby and what your friend of 10 years has done?” Shah fumed at Barlow, stepping closer to her frenemy. “Is it?!”

A visibly upset Barlow hit her breaking point and yelled back, “I’m shutting the f—k down right now! Get out of my f—king face!”

“Talk to your friend like this! Talk to Meredith like this!” Shah responded, invading Barlow’s space even further as Whitney Rose, Heather Gay and Jennie Nguyen looked on in disbelief.

Barlow then placed her hands in front of her body to prevent Shah from coming closer.

“Get out of my way,” Shah spewed, lunging toward Barlow again. “Push me one more f—king time, bitch!”

A producer then intervened to physically restrain Shah in the fight. As for what happens next? Fans will have to tune in next week as the rest of the showdown continues.

A producer had to physically restrain Shah as she charged at Barlow.

Before things turned physical on Sunday night’s episode, Shah told Barlow she was unnerved that Marks hired a private investigator to look into threatening texts sent to her 21-year-old son, Brooks, and more of the cast.

Marks later claimed that the investigator said Shah was likely behind the messages — an allegation the latter “Housewife” has denied.

Shah explained that she felt there was a double standard in place as she was “crucified” for allegedly digging up dirt on the cast during “RHOSLC” Season 1.

“You said … ‘I don’t know if I could be friends with you, Jen, because of all the stuff I’m hearing,” Shah told Barlow. “And your friend actually did that and now here we are. So, do the same standards apply or not?”

Barlow replied, “I am not responsible for anything Meredith has said or done.”

Shah, seen here with pal Heather Gay, became irate with Barlow after arguing over Meredith Marks.

In a confessional, Barlow said she found it “ironic” that Shah asked her to “choose sides” in Shah’s ongoing feud with Marks. The two have feuded for a number of reasons, including Shah’s homophobic language directed at Marks’ son Brooks and Shah’s Season 1 implication that Marks cheated on her husband, Seth.

“I have had Jen’s back more than anybody else,” said Barlow, who entertained a friendship with Shah even as Shah and Meredith were at odds.

“[I put] my friendship with Meredith almost on the line,” she added. “I’m at the point where I’m done. It’s never enough.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.