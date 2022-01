Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The 25-year-old, who is the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has been in the league since 2018. His path to the NFL, as his story in professional football as well, is very interesting. He did not have a rose-paddled path into the league and it is important to know how that lead him here. Regardless of the path, Allen is now here and it changed his life in many ways. To explore one aspect that was changed, let’s dig into Josh Allen’s net worth in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO