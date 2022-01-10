ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tailgating Vikings Fans Battle Cold Before Season Finale

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q69QX_0dhDXxhY00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings fans endured temperatures with wind chills in the minus 20s to support their team one final time prior to Sunday’s home contest against the Chicago Bears.

The first ever week 18 matchup was a matter of pride for the team, which had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

“It’s been pretty disappointing almost every game,” said James Anderson, who braved the cold during Sunday’s pre-game tailgate. “But still entertaining.”

“It’s a game and it doesn’t have any consequences whether if we win or lose,” said Nick McElhone. “So let’s just have fun, dress warm and have a good time.”

The topic on most fan’s minds: the future of the team’s head coach.

“Is [Mike] Zimmer gone? Who’s going to go first, Zimmer or [Matt] Nagy?” said fan Josh Negron, who made the trip to Sunday’s game from Chicago. “I guess we’ll find out tomorrow morning.”

“I think Mike’s done a great job and you have to pay him respects and tip the cap to him,” said Jack Finnegan. “I think it’s time to move on. You need fresh blood in here, new perspective. We’ll still be here having a great time.”

Regardless, fans in the tailgating lot say they’re making the most of one last opportunity to cheer this season.

“You can’t take football for granted,” said Matt Herring. “And in a month or two months after the Super Bowl, like what else are we gonna do? You can’t take football for granted.”

