Fridley, MN

COVID In MN: MDH Director Jan Malcolm Says Omicron Wave Will Bring ‘Highest Numbers Yet’

By Esme Murphy
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the surge of COVID-19 cases, we are starting to see some of the restrictions we saw at the height of last winter’s outbreak.

Fridley schools are going online and a number of Catholic masses were canceled Sunday.

Last winter when COVID-19 numbers spiked, vaccinations were just beginning to be available. Right now, nearly 70% of Minnesotans 5 or older have both doses of the vaccine. But the Omicron variant is so contagious that there are more and more breakthrough cases. Experts continue to say that those who have been vaccinated and boosted have dramatically less of risk of hospitalization or dying.

Commissioner Jan Malcolm of the Minnesota Department of Health says don’t overlook the seriousness of Omicron. Most cases are milder, but it still can be fatal. And the number of cases is so great that the number of people who become seriously ill is overwhelming hospitals.

Experts say the worst of the entire pandemic is still to come.

“I do think these next few weeks we are seeing our case numbers just literally skyrocket,” Malcolm said. “We are going to see the highest numbers that we’ve seen yet in the pandemic, and unfortunately our hospitals are very, very full already.”

Staffed ICU beds statewide are in short supply. This weekend, the metro area had two available staffed adult ICU beds and five staffed ICU pediatric beds. And that impacts anyone who is sick, including those who don’t have COVID. Badly understaffed hospitals are pleading that anyone with mild symptoms should not go to an emergency room asking for a COVID test.

Comments / 16

Wulf Jaeger
2d ago

Someone please tell me the difference between a common cold and omicron? People died from colds too. Have humans immune systems been compromised in large metro areas and hence where we are today?

Reply(2)
20
nicster89
2d ago

my son is at work today and most of the vaxxed people are out with covid and the ones that aren't sick and working are unvaccinated.

Reply(1)
9
infantry_ 91
2d ago

WAKE UP PEOPLE! YOU ARE ALL PART OF A world wide PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION! OPEN YOUR EYES... FFS don't take the shot!

Reply
7
 

CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Flags $40 Million In Federal Funds To Hire More Health Care Workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota will spend $40 million in federal pandemic relief funds to hire more health care workers to help hospitals challenged by staffing as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. Walz said the state is looking to bring up to 350 more workers, mostly nurses, to work 60-hour weeks for the next two months. The state is working on a contract with a national staffing firm to bring in the new employees, who will be placed at different hospitals across the state based on need. “These next few weeks are going to be something...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Spikes To 19.1%, Average Daily Cases Hit New Record

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s average positivity rate has now surged to 19.1%, shattering records as the state grapples with the spreading Omicron variant. Average daily cases have also hit a new record of 134.4 per 100,000 residents. The previous high for daily new cases was 125.9, recorded in mid-November of 2020. Health officials have drawn the line for “high risk” at 10. Credit: Minnesota Department of Health The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 29,487 new cases and 38 additional deaths. Four of the deaths took place in December, the MDH reports. The daily update from the MDH shows that since March of 2020,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Be Required In Twin Cities Restaurants

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced Wednesday that people entering establishments serving food or beverages will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to enter. The rule will also apply to anyone going to see the Timberwolves at Target Center or the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The policies for both cities will go into effect on Jan. 19, and they’ll extend to cover ticketed events on Jan. 26. These policies are the latest efforts by Twin Cities leaders to curb the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Plan Accordingly’: Minnesotans Told To Expect More Disruptions As Omicron Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said people could expect to see disruptions in multiple services as the more contagious Omicron variant spreads throughout Minnesota. “We’re talking with employers and businesses to plan accordingly for significant percentages of the workforce to be out at any one time,” Malcolm said Friday. School districts are trying to preserve in-person learning as they experience statewide staffing challenges and students getting sick or being exposed. “What happens when two-thirds of your class is home sick,” Education Minnesota president Denise Specht said. “You can do teaching and learning with the other third...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fridley, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Fridley, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS Minnesota

Golden Valley, Hopkins Instituting Mask Mandates

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities suburbs announced Wednesday they will institute citywide mask mandates this week. Golden Valley’s mandate will go into effect Thursday at 5 p.m., while Hopkins will have a mandate starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Both mandates were adopted by the suburbs’ respective city councils Tuesday. Hopkins residents will need to wear a mask “in indoor areas accessible to the public within the city of Hopkins” through Feb. 13. Golden Valley’s mandate is indefinite. Both mandates include exemptions for young children, while eating and drinking, those who are medically unable to wear a mask and athletes and performers. Minneapolis and St. Paul both reinstituted mask mandates last week, and Minnetonka will consider the requirement at a virtual meeting on Friday. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported the state’s average COVID-19 positivity rate is at 19.8%, the highest it’s ever been.
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Secretary Of State Tests Positive For COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is the latest public official in the state to test positive for COVID-19. His office announced Tuesday evening that he tested positive for the virus. “I took a PCR test on Saturday, and have been quarantining since then in an abundance of caution. I feel fine, probably because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. At this point, I will continue to quarantine for the full ten-day period recommended in state and federal guidelines. I’ll keep working during that time, as I’ve been doing so far this week,” he said, in a statement. Simon...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Synthetic Antibody Helping Shield COVID From Some Minnesota Cancer Patients, Organ Recipients

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re learning more about a preventative treatment for the highest-risk Minnesotans in the fight against COVID-19. Lisa Stackhouse is one of few Minnesotans who have received a newly approved monoclonal antibody therapy designed to protect people who are immunocompromised from COVID-19. “It’s been a long 21 months, but I feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel now,” Stackhouse said. Last week, the double lung transplant recipient that self-quarantined during the pandemic received what’s called Evusheld, a synthetic antibody that lasts about six months. “It just feels like a blessing to be able to have a little bit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Avg. Positivity Rate Pushes Record Even Higher, To 16.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — With the state’s average positivity rate now pushing even further into record territory, Minnesota officials on Monday reported 10,964 new cases and 44 more deaths due to COVID-19. However, Monday’s figures included “some cases that were delayed in getting reported due to a processing error,” the MDH reported. About half of the new deaths reported were from December, and the other half from January. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,075,028, which includes 19,390 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,810 Minnesotans have died from the virus. The MDH also...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Vaccine Incentives For Kids 5 To 11 Include $200 Gift Cards, $100K Scholarship Drawings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program – this time for those 5 to 11 years old. The “Kids Deserve A Shot” campaign will include vaccine incentives of $200 Visa gift cards and a shot at a $100,000 scholarship. The announcement comes as Minnesota’s latest average positivity rate increased to an alarming 19.1%, shattering records as the state grapples with the spreading Omicron variant. “As Omicron surges across our nation, we’re continuing to use every resource we have to keep our families safe and healthy,” Walz said. “There’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Central Minnesota Health Care Workers Calling For Mask Mandate Amid Surge

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Doctors in central Minnesota say they have seen COVID-19 cases spike 250% in recent weeks. Now, the health care workers are making a desperate plea to policy-makers. It’s a new strategy to avoid what they are calling a “sick-down” instead of a shutdown. — Heath Warnert’s COVID story started around Thanksgiving. The 48-year-old construction worker spent nearly 20 days at St. Cloud Hospital. Six of those days were spent on a ventilator. “Typically, the people that were in my condition, once they went on a ventilator, they didn’t come off the ventilator,” he said. Warnert wasn’t vaccinated....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tax Returns Expected To Crawl For Many In 2022, Due To COVID & IRS Computer System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You may want to think about getting your taxes filed extra early this year, because the IRS is dealing with significant backlogs. One Minnesota man says he’s still waiting on a $3,800 refund from last spring. Adam Tills was able to find a few minutes to speak with WCCO. What he can’t do during his workday is devote significant time trying to reach the IRS. “When you call the number, you sit on hold for an hour and actually I have yet to get through to a human being,” he said. “I’m just sitting here in this waiting game....
INCOME TAX
CBS Minnesota

After Noting Need In North Minneapolis, Group Takes Testing Matters Into Their Own Hands

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 tests aren’t always easy to find. That’s why there’s a big push to bring rapid tests straight to families in north Minneapolis, where one local group took matters into their own hands to offer one-of-a-kind testing. “What we have is a mobile rapid COVID-19 testing site here,” Kamillah El’Amin said. It’s something she wants her community to get used to. “We are having a hard time getting rapid testing here on the northside, so we just decided to reach out, work with a distributor and do it yourself to make sure our community is safe and tested,” El’Amin said. More than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prior Lake-Savage Schools Latest To Shift To Distance Learning

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities school district is switching to distance learning, citing rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools made the announcement Monday. The district said distance learning will begin Thursday and last through at least Jan. 18. “Staffing shortages continue to present significant challenges to the day-to-day operations of our schools,” the district said. “Our administrators and staff have been working hard to fill in wherever needed but continued absences, combined with staffing and substitute shortages have left us with operational challenges we cannot overcome at this time.” The district said in a weeklong...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several Twin Cities School Districts Move To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Twin Cities school districts are joining Minneapolis Public Schools in temporarily shifting to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. Ten districts have announced the move so far: * Brooklyn Center Community Schools * Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Public Schools * Farmington Area Public Schools * Fridley Public School District * Minnetonka Public Schools * Osseo Area Schools * Richfield Public Schools * Rochester Public Schools * Roseville Public Schools * Shakopee Public Schools Students at Brooklyn Center Middle School and Brooklyn Center High School shifted to distance learning on Monday, while Early College Academy and Brooklyn Center elementary students shifted on Wednesday. The district expects to return...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Speaker Hortman To Ask Committee For Approval Of OSHA’s Vaccination, Testing Compliance For House Employees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman is calling for compliance with OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules among House employees and interns. In a letter to House members and staff Monday, Democratic Rep. Hortman cited OSHA’s standards, specifically the Nov. 4 Emergency Temporary Standard requiring all private employers with 100+ employees to institute a vaccine or weekly testing mandate. Minnesota adopted that ETS Jan. 3, and its requirements went into effect Monday. “The House has an obligation to comply with OSHA standards or face stiff penalties for noncompliance,” Hortman said. While OSHA’s standard applies to public employees in Minnesota, Hortman said, it...
CBS Minnesota

Omicron, Worker Shortages Exacerbating Shipping Delays, Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve been anxiously checking the tracking info on some of your packages, you’re not alone. USPS is dealing with shipping delays in part because of the recent COVID-19 surge. It’s an issue people are seeing at the mailbox and on grocery store shelves. “I literally was at work just stressing for hours like ‘Man, I hope this package gets delivered,’” said Travis Wright. The avid disc golfer from Minneapolis has been awaiting a mystery box of discs he ordered online before Christmas. It was supposed to arrive Monday, Jan. 12. The new mystery is when it will finally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota School Districts Grapple With COVID Surge And Bus Driver Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of students in Minnesota’s third largest school district spent Monday at home. Minneapolis public schools moved to online learning citing the cold weather and COVID-19. It’s the perfect storm of COVID, cold, and bus driver shortages leaving a cloud of uncertainty over Minnesota’s largest school districts. “My concern is the unknown of having to go to distance learning at the drop of a hat,” Hopkins parent Chris Haar said. Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals, the union representing Minneapolis teachers said they’ve been pushing for an online option for a while. “Staffing is at a dangerously low level,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Musician Ray Evangelista Dies From COVID At Age 67

Originally published Jan. 11, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota music community is mourning the loss of a talented musician and composer. In December, 67-year-old Ray Evangelista died after a two-week battle with COVID-19. He was often seen around Twin Cities restaurants and bars, performing as a one-man-band musician. “Whoever the crowd was, whatever age group, that’s what he would make his night to be,” said Kelly Cornelius, Evangelista’s life partner. Growing up in the Philippines, it became clear that Evangelista had a gift. He learned the ukulele at 5, the violin at 8 and the guitar at 10. The latter earned him the nickname...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Hamse Warfa To Become U.S. State Department Senior Adviser: ‘This Is A Calling’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — President Joe Biden is calling one of Minnesota’s top public servants to the nation’s capital. Hamse Warfa, the highest-ranking Somali American in Minnesota’s executive branch, has been appointed a senior adviser to the U.S. State Department, advancing Biden’s democracy agenda. “This is a calling and I’m grateful I have another chance to serve our country,” Warfa said. “I couldn’t say no in this critical moment of our country.” Warfa will be leaving his position as a deputy commissioner in Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development. Born in Somalia, Warfa lived through civil war, then spent three years in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Study Finds Minnesota Is 4th-Best State To Raise A Family

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is among the best states in which to raise a family, according to a new study. WalletHub scored all 50 states in five categories: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics. Each category was evaluated using multiple factors, and states were given a total score out of 100. Minnesota ranked fourth, with a total score of 58.79. The state ranked in the top 10 in health and safety, affordability and socioeconomics. According to WalletHub, no state has a higher median family salary. Minnesota also earned praise for its low percentage of families in poverty and low separation and divorce rate. The study found Massachusetts is the best state for families, while Mississippi ranked 50th.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

