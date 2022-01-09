Mike Evans restores order, Bucs offense after chaotic week

Bucs receiver Mike Evans (13) scores a touchdown on a pass from Tom Brady (12) during the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 41-17 victory Sunday against the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The consummate team guy paused momentarily to ponder his singular day’s work.

Shortly after breaking two of his own records during the Bucs’ 41-17 rout of the Panthers, Mike Evans was asked which was more meaningful: His franchise-best 14 receiving touchdowns in a season (including two on Sunday), or his NFL-record eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season to start a career.

“That’s a good question,” Evans said. “I like both. I’ll take the history, the NFL history. Eight straight 1,000-yard seasons to start a career, that’s one of one.”

Of course, the Bucs needed no NFL benchmark to validate Evans’ exclusive quality. For the better part of the last decade, this 6-foot-5 team captain — the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award the last three seasons — steadily has reminded observers he’s one of one.

On Sunday, with his team mired in an unsightly offensive malaise, Evans did so again.

After three mostly futile possessions that tight end Rob Gronkoswki described as “crap,” Evans helped flick the offensive switch. His 37-yard catch-and-run from Tom Brady on third and 10 — in which he broke at least one tackle — sparked a 92-yard scoring drive that gave the Bucs a 10-7 lead.

“He started that, he sparked us,” Gronkowski said. “Mike with that catch and run, just making some guys miss on the run aspect of it, it got us fired up, it got us going, and that’s what we needed.”

By game’s end, he had six catches for 89 yards, two touchdowns and perhaps another degree of admiration from his peers.

Standing in stark relief to Antonio Brown’s scorched-earth sound bites is Evans, who has not been Brady’s most frequented target in a game since the Nov. 22 win against the Giants.

Yet intensity remains the only brooding part about him; and his latest 1,000-yard season may be among his quietest.

“He’s the guy and he’s been very, very unselfish this year,” coach Bruce Arians said.

“That’s what makes our receiver room so special, the way Mike leads that room and Chris (Godwin) leads that room. It’s all about winning, and I’m just happy. I knew he’d get his 1,000 (yards), but he’s a big-time player, big-time person.”

The only drama Evans manufactured Sunday had a humerus ending. On the short reception that clinched his 1,000-yard benchmark, Evans hit his right funny bone and remained on the turf. The scene immediately sparked images of last January, when he hyperextended his knee in the end zone against the Falcons moments after reaching the 1,000-yard mark.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, it’s so unfortunate,’” he said. “But then my hand went a little numb, and the sense came back.

“I’m just happy to be in the NFL and to break records and break my own record. It’s a true blessing and I don’t take it for granted. I’m just going to come in each year and work my tail off and try to be the best I can be.”

