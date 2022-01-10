ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers want to find a new corona variant

columbuspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers say they have discovered a new variant of the corona virus in Cyprus. It should be a combination of Delta and Omigron variants. A new variant of the corona virus is said to be spreading in...

columbuspost.com

Comments / 0

healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Is Discovered – It Mixes Omicron And Delta

It’s been just reported that there’s an expert in Cyprus who has discovered a new strain of the novel coronavirus that mixes the Delta and the Omicron variants. Check out the latest news coming from Bloomberg News. What is Deltacron?. CNBC notes that Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Deltacron’: Lab contamination likely responsible for Delta and Omicron hybrid, scientists say

An apparent coronavirus strain that combines mutations from both the Omicron and Delta variants is likely to be the result of laboratory contamination, scientists have said.Fears emerged over the weekend that a new strain of Covid, dubbed ‘Deltacron’, had emerged from a so-called recombination event - when two variants co-infect a patient and exchange mutations to produce a new viral offspring.Twenty-five sequences of Deltacron have been reported to date, but experts have insisted there is no evidence to suggest that Omicron and Delta have combined to generate a new variant.“This is almost certainly not a biological recombinant of the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyprus#Essentials#Omigron#The Bloomberg News Agency#Cypriot#British#Imperial College London
columbuspost.com

Corona virus: A new type of deltacron has been discovered in Cyprus

Researchers in Cyprus have discovered a new corona mutation: the deltacron. This variant of the corona virus is said to have structures of the Omigron and Delta types. However, researchers around the world are skeptical that mutation is dangerous. 6/6. A British researcher suspects that this is a contamination of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theeastcountygazette.com

Cypriot Scientist Defends His Findings of a Deltacron Variant

The Cypriot scientist who found the new Coronavirus variant, dubbed Deltacron, stepped forward to defend himself and assert that his findings are accurate after reports of its emergence sparked a backlash over the weekend. University of Cyprus professor Leondios Kostrikis said that Deltacron has genetic signatures similar to those of...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Unravel the Complexity of Vitamin B12 Diseases

A team of researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions has shed new light into the complexity of vitamin B12 diseases. The scientists studied two rare inherited vitamin B12 conditions that affect the same gene but are clinically distinct from the most common genetic vitamin B12 disorder. This work suggested that, in addition to the gene affected in the common vitamin B12 disease, other genes also were affected, making a more complex syndrome. This study searched for those genes and their function.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Seaweed extract shows ability to prevent COVID-19 infection

TEL AVIV, Israel — A substance in edible marine algae — or seaweed — is capable of blocking COVID-19 from infecting the cells, a new study reveals. Researchers at Tel Aviv University say “ulvan” may provide scientists with a new weapon in the fight to end the pandemic.
WILDLIFE
pharmacytimes.com

Research Finds COVID-19 mRNA Booster Dose is Necessary to Protect Against Omicron Variant

Study strongly supports the CDC’s guidance that booster shots are appropriate for anyone ages 16 and older, and that mRNA vaccines are preferred. An additional booster dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna is necessary to provide immunity against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, according to a study published in Cell.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Why finding omicron variant symptoms is so tricky

The omicron variant has made it difficult for people to see if they’re infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Dr. Brandy Darby, who works with the Virginia Department of Health. Darby said the most common omicron variant symptoms include runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat, per...
HEALTH
Freethink

Researchers find a new target for a universal flu vaccine: the “anchor”

Scientists have identified a new way to fight the rapidly mutating influenza virus, with antibodies that target a different part of the virus. The discovery could lead to a universal flu vaccine. The flu antibodies were discovered in people’s blood, and can attach to a part of the virus that...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers uncover new mechanism for deadly blood clots

Nearly 80 percent of deaths from type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are associated with thrombosis, a condition that occurs when blood clots block a vein or artery. Traditionally, it's been thought that proteins released by damaged blood vessels may lead to inappropriate blood clotting, but a new study from investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital points to another trigger and a new mechanism that may underlie thrombosis. Beginning with samples from patients, investigators identified the new mechanism that activated PIEZO1, a major mechanosensory ion channel. In the lab, the team examined its effects and its potential as a therapeutic target for preventing thrombosis or identifying people at heightened risk. The team's results are published in Science Translational Medicine.
SCIENCE
SELF

A Supposed COVID 'Deltacron' Variant Has Some Experts Skeptical

Global health experts are casting doubt over the COVID-19 “deltacron” variant, a newly reported strain of the coronavirus named for its alleged combination of characteristics from the delta and omicron variants. Scientists in Cyprus first shared news of the potential new strain on Friday. “There are currently omicron...
SCIENCE
nbcboston.com

Should We Be Worried About the New ‘Deltacron' Variant?

Researchers have discovered a possible COVID-19 strain that appears to combine both the delta and omicron variants, dubbed "deltacron." Scientists in Cyprus found 25 people carrying the strain, according to Bloomberg News, and sent their research to an international database that tracks the genetic code of the virus. However, some global health experts are casting doubts over the reports, saying it's more likely that the "strain" is the result of a lab processing error.
SCIENCE

