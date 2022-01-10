ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freiburg Sweeps Gladbach 6-0, Hertha Draws With Sttutgart

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) – With a devastating first half, Freiburg beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 6-0 away on Sunday to claim their biggest victory in the Bundesliga. In his first 45 minutes of success, six different Freiburg players scored to end a three-game losing streak and move to fourth place in German soccer’s premier...

