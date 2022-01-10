US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests negative for COVID-19

The US government has approved the release of five more prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay military prison, according to documents posted online this week by the Defense Department. Three of the five detainees were from Yemen, one was from Somalia, and the fifth from Kenya. They have spent a collective 85 years in the prison opened two decades ago for so-called "war on terror" detainees in the wake of the September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda attack on the United States. Never charged, detainees now approved for release -- decided after case reviews in November and December -- total 18 of the 39 men still held in the prison facility at the US Naval Base in Cuba.

MILITARY ・ 13 HOURS AGO