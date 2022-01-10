ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pundits Wright and Keane blast Arsenal fullback Tavares after early hook

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePundits Roy Keane and Ian Wright blasted Nuno Tavares for his reaction to being hooked in the first-half of Arsenal's FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest. Tavares started the FA Cup third round clash at left-back for the Gunners, with Kieran Tierney dropped to the bench as Arteta made the decision...

