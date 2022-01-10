Expanded Covid Test Sites Open For Free Testing On Monday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), is opening or expanding the hours of operation at Covid-19 testing sites across the state, after partnering with hospitals statewide and the Maryland National Guard.
The following expanded sites will be open tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 10, for free walk-up or drive-through Covid-19 testing without an appointment.
|NAME AND ADDRESS
|HOURS
|UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.
Bel Air, MD 21014Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.Anne Arundel Medical Center
2001 Medical Pkwy.
Annapolis, MD 21401Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.NEW SITE : Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.
Baltimore, MD 21224Daily (Mon-Sun)
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through)
7300 Van Dusen Rd.
Laurel, MD 20707Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.NEW SITE : Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC ) (drive-through)
6511 Princess Garden Pkwy
Lanham, MD 20706Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.NEW HOURS : UM Charles Regional Medical Center
(testing at Regency Furniture Stadium ) (drive-through)
11765 St. Linus Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20602Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.UM Capital Region Medical Center
(testing at City of Praise Family Ministries )
8501 Jericho City Dr.
Landover, MD, 20785Mon: 12 noon – 6 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sun: CLOSED
Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at covidTEST.maryland.gov and covidVAX.maryland.gov .
Additional site openings and schedule expansions will be announced in the coming days.
