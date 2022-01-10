ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Expanded Covid Test Sites Open For Free Testing On Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMqnP_0dhDWfjp00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), is opening or expanding the hours of operation at Covid-19 testing sites across the state, after partnering with hospitals statewide and the Maryland National Guard.

The following expanded sites will be open tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 10, for free walk-up or drive-through Covid-19 testing without an appointment.

NAME AND ADDRESS HOURS
UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center

500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.

Bel Air, MD 21014

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Anne Arundel Medical Center

2001 Medical Pkwy.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NEW SITE : Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.

Baltimore, MD 21224

Daily (Mon-Sun)

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through)

7300 Van Dusen Rd.

Laurel, MD 20707

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NEW SITE : Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC ) (drive-through)

6511 Princess Garden Pkwy

Lanham, MD 20706

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NEW HOURS : UM Charles Regional Medical Center

(testing at Regency Furniture Stadium ) (drive-through)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

UM Capital Region Medical Center

(testing at City of Praise Family Ministries )

8501 Jericho City Dr.

Landover, MD, 20785

Mon: 12 noon – 6 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sat:  9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sun: CLOSED

Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at covidTEST.maryland.gov and covidVAX.maryland.gov .

Additional site openings and schedule expansions will be announced in the coming days.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 11,000 New Cases As Positivity Rate Slides

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded more than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the positivity rate continued to dip, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 10 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,462. With the state reporting 11,033 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, 861,349 cases have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. The percentage of people testing positive is now 26.91%, a 0.7% decrease. The latest COVID-19 metrics come as Maryland is under a state of emergency...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Covid Latest: Hogan Says ‘We Are Starting To Level Off’ But Concern Remains For Hospitals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded an all-time high in hospitalizations Wednesday with 3,462 patients. While some doctors believe the Northeast may be nearing the peak of the omicron wave, top federal officials warn the variant remains highly contagious. “Most people are going to get covid, and what we need to do is make sure that the hospitals can still function,” Acting FDA Administrator Dr. Janet Woodcock said this week. Maryland reports more than 11,000 new #COVID19 cases today and 85 more people have died. Positivity rate drops slightly. 10 more hospitalized @wjz pic.twitter.com/8djCE6C9Wj — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 12, 2022 Governor Larry Hogan told...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Department Of Health Confirms Ransomware Attack Caused Disruption In COVID-19 Data Last Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A disruption last month in the Maryland Department of Health’s reporting of COVID-19 data was in fact a ransomware attack, the state’s Chief Information Security Officer Chip Stewart said Wednesday. Such cyberattacks lock administrators out of their data and systems and demand payment to restore operations. Baltimore City, Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Baltimore County Public Schools are just some of the local public entities that have faced similar attacks in recent years. In early December, the state health department was unable to report COVID-19 data following a cyberattack. The agency attributed the lack of updates to a “server...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Approach 3,500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 3,500 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. Maryland’s hospitalizations rose by 88 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,452. The state reported 9,693 new cases on Tuesday, meaning more than 850,000 cases have been confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. The statewide positivity rate dipped to 27.62%, a 0.36% decrease. Tuesday’s figures come as Maryland is under a 30-day state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to surging cases and hospitalizations. Of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bel Air, MD
City
Waldorf, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Laurel, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland New Directions Receives Grants To Provide Job Placement For Those Affected By Opioid Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland New Directions received two grants on Wednesday to offer free career training and job placement opportunities to those affected by the opioid crisis. Maryland New Directions will receive a total of $238,350 in funding from The Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development and the Maryland Department of Labor. The Maryland Department of Labor’s grant was awarded as part of the Opioid Workforce Innovation Fund (OWIF). “We are proud to have served in the OWIF initiative since its launch in 2019,” Grace Lee, executive director of Maryland New Directions said. “Having supported job seekers in and around Baltimore for 48 years, we’ve witnessed both the impact of opioids on families and communities and the critical role that employment can play in recovery. We believe that good, career-oriented employment that pays a living wage provides one of the best pathways for those impacted by opioids to transform their lives, helping to create a safer and more productive community for all of us.” Some of the services Maryland New Directions will provide include industry-specific training and certifications, job readiness training, career counseling and other support services.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hospitals In Anne Arundel County At 90% Occupancy During COVID-19 Surge, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the addition of 60 new COVID-19 patients over the last week, hospitals in Anne Arundel County are now at 90% occupancy, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the county health officer. In light of increased hospitalizations, Kalyanaraman recommended county residents continue wearing masks and urged the unvaccinated to get the shots. As of Tuesday, the county health department reported 702 more residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 266 residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Anne Arundel County has 75,426 confirmed cases and a positivity rate of almost 30%, according to county data. There are almost 360,000 fully vaccinated Anne Arundel...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts Extend Jury Trial Moratorium To Feb. 14 Amid Record COVID-19 Metrics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s judiciary on Wednesday announced it will continue its moratorium on jury trials until February 14 as a COVID-19 surge, spurred by the Omicron variant, continues to break key metric records. The suspension in Maryland’s federal courts, announced Dec. 28, was meant to end Jan 24. The order was amended because criteria such as  “hospitalizations, new cases and deaths remain troublingly high.” On Wednesday, state health officials reported 11,033 new cases, an increase in hospitalizations to 3,462 and the seven-day testing positivity rate sits at more than 26.9%.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

MDE Offers Various Activities For Radon Gas Awareness Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — January is Radon Gas Awareness Month and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is working to educate residents on the dangers of radon with a variety of activities. “Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers,” Ben Grumbles, Environment Secretary said. “It’s important for people to test their homes now, in the coldest time of the year, when radon levels can build to unhealthy levels when doors and windows are kept closed. But the other times of the year can produce some elevated test results also.” In order to increase testing, MDE is offering $3 discounted radon tests to Maryland residents available here. Two educational outreach events will take place in mid-Jan. to help teach residents about the importance of radon safety. The first event will be held at Eldersburg Library in Carroll County, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second event will occur three days later at the Lowes store in Frederick, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition to in-person events, MDE is renting out billboards with educational messaging throughout Baltimore city, and Baltimore, Howard, Carroll, and Frederick county. The Frederick News-Post newspaper will also run awareness advertisements.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Medical Center#Wjz#Md 21014 Daily#Md 21401#Md 21224 Daily#Luminis Health Doctors#Md 20706#Md 20602 Daily#Covidtest Maryland Gov
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel Executive Defends Mask Mandate, Admits Difficulty Enforcing It; Covid Strains Maryland Hospitals, Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Omicron has swept through Anne Arundel County, and people lined up to get tested in Glen Burnie. Hospitals here are at more than 90 percent capacity—and most of those patients are unvaccinated “Our baseline threshold is 70 percent, so they are under a large amount of stress at this time,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County’s Health Officer. In Anne Arundel Co, the positivity rate is 29%, higher than state average.•268 people are hospitalized—60 more than last week. •Occupancy more than 90%. •Health officer says “large amount of stress” on hospitals. •The majority of those hospitalized are...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Needs A Centralized Fraud Detection System, Franchot Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling for the state to establish a centralized fraud detection center to protect public agencies from would-be scams. Franchot said state agencies are not immune to fraud, a problem that has become apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic as Maryland has received billions of dollars in federal funding. While that funding has helped buoy the economy, it has also painted a target on the state’s back. “It’s constantly trying to play whack-a-mole with the fraudsters who are constantly trying to break into systems,” Franchot told WJZ. One example the comptroller provided was unemployment claims. He said the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County To Hold 6 More Vaccination Clinics For Children 5-11

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the county health department will hold another six vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, the school system said Tuesday. The clinics will be held at six elementary schools in the county between Jan. 18 and Feb. 2. All of the clinics are for first doses and run from 5-7:30 p.m. Here’s the full schedule: Tuesday, Jan. 18 Woodside Elementary School, 160 Funke Road, Glen Burnie Wednesday, Jan. 19 Georgetown East Elementary School, 111 Dogwood Road, Annapolis Tuesday, Jan. 25 Marley Elementary School, 715 Cooper Road, Glen Burnie Wednesday, Jan. 26 Hebron-Harman Elementary School, 7660 Ridge Chapel Road, Hanover Tuesday, Feb. 1 Sunset Elementary School, 8572 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena Wednesday, Feb. 2 Rippling Woods Elementary School, 530 Nolfield Drive, Glen Burnie Second doses will be administered at the same schools as first doses. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health will send reminders to families of children who received a first shot to schedule an appointment for a second. To date, county officials have held clinics at 28 elementary schools in the county, providing more than 1,700 children with their vaccinations, the school system said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Employs Local Faces To Encourage Vaccination Amid Record COVID-19 Metrics

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large number of hospitalizations has doctors and Baltimore City leaders continuing to urge people to get vaccinated. Baltimore City launched a new PSA called “Baltimore vs. COVID” to try to get more people to get vaccinated. It features many local faces, including pastors, barbers and Mayor Brandon Scott. It’s geared toward trying to get people vaccinated. A doctor told WJZ that vaccines are the best way to keep our hospitals from being overrun. “There is no question about it,” University of Maryland Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Dr. David Marcozzi said. “Hospitals cannot fix this problem. The public can fix...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospital Association Calls For Public’s Help During ‘Worst Surge’ Of COVID-19 Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With beds “virtually full” from the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, the Maryland Hospital Association is calling on the general public to “receive the right care in the right place,” protect against the virus by getting vaccinated or boosted, and to maintain precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing. As of the Tuesday, the number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 is just shy of 3,500, according to data from the state health department. The number of patients has doubled in the last two weeks and is about 1,500 people more than the previous height of the pandemic...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Shelves Empty At Maryland Grocery Stores Again, Omicron & Winter Weather To Blame

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Maryland’s grocery stores are struggling to keep products on their shelves as well as workers amid the surge in Omicron and ongoing supply chain issues. The winter weather blunder has also played a role in the stripped selection of food and other products usually in abundance at local grocery stores. The variant is the cause of a food supply chain shortage in the Baltimore area, according to Ravi Srinivasan, an associate professor with Loyola University Maryland. The industry is labor-related, which means the people who pack the food, deliver it to stores and stock the shelves are being impacted. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rep. Ruppersberger Tests Positive For COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) has tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman announced Tuesday. “I tested positive for COVID-19 last night and am quarantining at home with mild symptoms,” Ruppersberger said in a statement. “I am fully vaccinated and boosted. We all need to do what we can to protect our families, colleagues and healthcare heroes—please get your shots, limit gatherings and mask up. Looking forward to getting back out there for Maryland’s Second District.” Ruppersberger is the latest Maryland politician to contract the virus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic too. Each of them said they were vaccinated prior to contracting the virus. Ruppersberger has represented Maryland’s 2nd District since 2003. He was the Assistant State Attorney of Maryland between 1972 and 1980.    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Blind Community Reveals Challenges With At-Home Testing, Calls For Changes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Federation of the Blind, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, wants to see improved accessibility in at-home COVID-19 testing. “It’s clear when you go buy one of these tests that there’s not even an expectation that a blind person would need to or be in a position to independently administer one of these tests,” NFB President Mark Riccobono said. “If you can get an at-home test, and, obviously, they’re very tough to get your hands on right now, no aspects of the test are accessible.” Riccobono said there are no at-home testing options that are “completely accessible and independently usable...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

DPW Will Shift To Bi-Weekly Recycling Collection Starting Jan. 18

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following weeks of service disruptions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff, the Department of Public Works will begin a bi-weekly recycling schedule starting Jan. 18, the agency said Wednesday. In that first week, from Jan. 18-21, neighborhoods north of North Avenue will get their recycling collected on their normal day, meaning if your recycling is typically picked up on Thursday, crews will still come by on your house’s scheduled day. Neighborhoods on the A schedule won’t have their recycling collected again until the week of Feb. 1-4. Residents living south of North Avenue will have their recycling...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

McDaniel College Implements New COVID-19 Safety Measures

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — As McDaniel College returns to in-person learning for the Spring 2022 semester, they announced updated COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday to ensure student and staff safety. Prior to this announcement, all students were required to get COVID boosters and flu shots. Now they are adding a series of safety measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID. Some of these measures include: Encouragements for those traveling from a distance to receive a COVID test within 72 hours of arriving on campus. Requirements for all students to complete a rapid test before moving into residential spaces. These tests will take place during move in. Requirements that students who test positive must return home to being their quarantine period. Fully online classes implemented in the first week to allow testing to be conducted and to accommodate students who may be isolating at home. Mask mandates with multiple layers. The college will provide each student and employee with three KN95 masks. New isolation and quarantine protocols. With these new measures, McDaniel College hopes to keep students and faculty safe as they return to classes.
MCDANIEL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott & BCHD Release COVID-19 PSA Commerical

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Health Department is partnering with the Mayors Office and the Office of Performance and Innovation to air a COVID-19 vaccine awareness PSA as part of the Baltimore vs. COVID Campaign. The commercial will air starting on Monday, Jan. 10, and will continue throughout the next few weeks. “This is about showing that we are all in this together,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “With the recent rise in cases and the heavy burden being placed on our hospitals, it is incredibly important that we convince unvaccinated residents to get their shots. Even with the Omicron Variant, vaccination remains the best defense against serious COVID infections.” The PSA will consist of a series of interviews in which Baltimore residents will reveal the personal and pragmatic reasons they have decided to get the vaccine. “Engaging trusted neighborhood leaders and community advocates from our varied communities can save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, BCHD Commissioner said. “When we leverage their voice and message about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination series, they help to further provide residents with the tools necessary to make informed decisions.  As a result, consistent communication about the vaccination from credible messengers is mutually beneficial.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 17K Cases & 52 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 17,252 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations decreased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations decreased by 20, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,286. The state reported 52 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,969 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate decreased to 27.83% over the past 24 hours, a 1.45% decrease. Sunday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy