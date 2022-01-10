Expanded Covid Test Sites Open For Free Testing On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), is opening or expanding the hours of operation at Covid-19 testing sites across the state, after partnering with hospitals statewide and the Maryland National Guard.

The following expanded sites will be open tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 10, for free walk-up or drive-through Covid-19 testing without an appointment.

NAME AND ADDRESS HOURS UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center

500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.

Bel Air, MD 21014

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2001 Medical Pkwy.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.

Baltimore, MD 21224

Daily (Mon-Sun)

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(drive-through)

7300 Van Dusen Rd.

Laurel, MD 20707

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(testing at) (drive-through)

6511 Princess Garden Pkwy

Lanham, MD 20706

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(testing at Regency Furniture Stadium ) (drive-through)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(testing at City of Praise Family Ministries )

8501 Jericho City Dr.

Landover, MD, 20785

Mon: 12 noon – 6 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sun: CLOSED

Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at covidTEST.maryland.gov and covidVAX.maryland.gov .

Additional site openings and schedule expansions will be announced in the coming days.