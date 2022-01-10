ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Woman Rescued From Fire That Destroyed Building In Keene, NH

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

KEENE, N.H. (CBS) — A building in Keene, New Hampshire was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday night. The Main Street building was home to several apartments and three businesses.

Firefighters rescued a woman from a second-floor hallway, the Keene Fire Department tweeted . She was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters also suffered minor burns. They were treated and released.

Crews from several communities helped battle the blaze, which eventually went to five alarms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1EFn_0dhDWZOL00

A building in Keene, New Hampshire was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday night (Photo Via Keene Fire Twitter)

The three companies were Dominos Pizza, the Cobblestone Ale House, and Piazza Ice Cream.

The fire department estimates the damage is over $1 million.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

WATCH: Driver Slams Into Duxbury Sanding Truck During Storm

DUXBURY (CBS) – A surveillance camera captured a speeding driver slamming into a Duxbury sanding truck during a recent storm. Police said the video should serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down during bad weather. Police said the crash happened Saturday night on Tremont Street in front of Duxbury Fire Department. The driver, who police said was “traveling too fast for the conditions,” can be seen slamming into a town sanding truck. Following the crash, the driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The truck operator also suffered minor injuries. “The Duxbury Police would like to remind drivers to reduce their speed and be cautious when driving in winter weather to compensate for decreased visibility and increased stopping distances. It could save your life,” Duxbury Police Chief Stephen McDonald said. “We would also like to point out that crashes like this are exactly why the Massachusetts ‘Move Over Law’ was enacted. The law mandates drivers to slow down and move over for road maintenance, public safety, and other service vehicles. The people who put their lives at risk to help others deserve this protection and your attention.”
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Mass Pike Ramp To I-95 Shut Down After Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over In Weston

WESTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer crashed on a ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike to I-95 (Route 128) in Weston early Wednesday, shutting it down for nearly three hours at the start of the morning commute. The truck rolled over on the ramp from the Pike eastbound as it was heading to 95 north just after 5 a.m. State Police shut down the ramp and diverted ramp traffic onto 95 south. The ramp from 95 north to the Pike was also blocked off. State Police said the driver, a 50-year-old man from Springfield, had minor injuries. He was issued a citation. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The truck was towed away and the ramp re-opened around 8 a.m. Earlier today Troopers from the Weston State Police barracks had their hands full with a TT rollover I90 EB on the ramp to 95 NB in Weston. The operator sustained minor injuries, fuel was leaking from the truck, and traffic was diverted causing delays. Here’s a video of the flip. pic.twitter.com/vonwY8MDpJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 12, 2022 No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
WESTON, MA
CBS Boston

Remaining Tents Along Mass And Cass Cleared Out By Construction Vehicles

BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston started cleared out all of the remaining tents Wednesday for people living on the sidewalks near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Front end loaders started demolishing the tents around midday. Mayor Michelle Wu set a January 12 deadline to remove the tents in the area known as Mass and Cass and connect people experiencing homelessness with temporary housing and services. The mayor walked through the neighborhood Wednesday morning before the removal started. “I gave her my name and stuff. I’m just trying to get out of being homeless. I’ve been homeless the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Reward For Information That Helps Locate Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Reaches $100,000

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The reward for information that helps find missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has now reached $100,000. The 7-year-old was last seen in 2019, but was only recently reported missing to Manchester Police. No one has been charged in Harmony’s disappearance. Her father, Adam Montgomery, was charged with allegedly abusing Harmony and his wife, Kayla Montgomery, was charged with food stamp fraud. Harmony Montgomery. (Family Photo) Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye, and should be wearing glasses. Police spent three days searching for evidence at the Manchester home where Harmony once lived with her father. The search concluded Monday. After two recent donations, the reward for information that helps find Harmony is now $100,000. Anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call or text the Manchester Police tip line at 603-203-6060. The tip line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “The Manchester Police Department is overwhelmed by the public’s generosity and support during this ongoing investigation. We continue to work around the clock to locate Harmony,” Manchester Police said.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Keene, NH
Crime & Safety
Keene, NH
Accidents
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery’s Relatives Say System Failed The Missing Girl

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Investigators were back at the former home of the father of a missing New Hampshire girl who hasn’t been seen in two years. Harmony Montgomery’s relatives are taking their own steps to try and find her. “She’s a sweet little girl,” said Erin Montgomery as she taped flyers with her missing grand niece’s photo on them. Harmony Montgomery was five when she was last seen. She would be seven now. “We just want her home,” she said. The flyers went up near the scene on Gilford Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, where police searched the property of the...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Outdoor COVID Testing Sites In NH, Several Mass. Locations Closed Tuesday Due To Frigid Temperatures

WORCESTER (CBS) – Outdoor COVID testing sites in some Massachusetts cities and in New Hampshire will be closed on Tuesday due to anticipated frigid temperatures. The City of Worcester announced that due to the wind chill advisory and “dangerously cold temperatures,” UMass Memorial Medical Center will not hold its testing. The city said testing is expected to resume on Wednesday. The state-run Project Beacon site at New Bedford Regional Airport and walk-up clinic run by Seven Hills Behavioral Health at the former New Bedford Fire Station 11 will also be closed to prevent people from gathering outdoors. In New Hampshire, the four outdoor sites run by the state will be closed. That means there will be no outdoor testing in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua or Newington. There are more than 100 indoor COVID testing sites in New Hampshire. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be the coldest in three years.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Cold Weather, Broken Heating System Forces Quincy Food Pantry To Close

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Sammons showed us some well stocked shelves at the Interfaith Food Pantry in Quincy Tuesday night, because 50 needy families didn’t get their groceries. “I’m hoping,” she says, “they’ll be able to come back tomorrow — or later in the week — to get some food.” Trouble is — the pantry itself might be colder than the freezers. So, it was deemed unsafe for volunteers to work — and those seeking food were instead greeted by this sign out front. “So, we had to make a tough choice today,” Sammons says. The bad news is on the roof — an aging,...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Water Main Breaks Floods Milk Street In Boston On Coldest Day Of Season

BOSTON (CBS) – A massive water main break flooded part of the financial district in Boston early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Milk Street. The block between India and Broad streets was under several inches of water. With subzero wind chills, there was concern much of that water will turn to ice. Tuesday was the coldest day in the Boston area in three years. Drivers and people walking are asked to avoid the area. Several buildings in the neighborhood don’t have water service. Crews are expected to be there all day fixing the break, repairing the road and restoring...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Keene Fire Department#Dominos Pizza#Cobblestone Ale House#Piazza Ice Cream
CBS Boston

Wrong-Way Driver Killed After Slamming Into Tractor-Trailer On Route 24 In Berkley

BERKLEY (CBS) – A driver was killed early Sunday morning in Berkley when she slammed into a tractor-trailer while driving the wrong way. Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, later identified as Sara Paulo, 40, of Somerset, was driving north on the southbound side of Route 24. An SUV driver was killed after slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Berkley. (WBZ-TV) Paulo crashed into the tractor-trailer and was declared dead on scene. The tractor-trailer was heavily damaged in the crash and its driver, a 35-year-old man from Santa Ana, California, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear why Paulo was driving in the wrong direction.
BERKLEY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy