ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Secretary of State seeks minor tweaks in election reforms

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsCtM_0dhDWAZQ00
Kentucky Secretary of State Office / Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams

Kentucky’s Secretary of State would like to see some minor modifications in election reforms adopted in 2021. Michael Adams supports giving the major election measure time to work before considering substantive changes.

The COVID-19 pandemic created voting challenges in the fall of 2020. So almost a year ago, Kentucky lawmakers passed what Secretary of State Adams calls the biggest reform of the election system in 130 years. And he said it needs to be given time to see how well it works. Adams noted a change offering no-excuse early voting Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before an election did prompt some reaction.

“Some of the clerks said well we don’t offer office hours on Saturday, so we’re exempt. Well, I want the law to be clear that every voter’s got a right to vote on Saturday without an excuse if they choose to do that. So, there are some technical housekeeping things that we’re going to be offering later in the session,” said Adams.

Adams doesn’t envision any expansion unless there are substantial lines during those early voting days. “Now that may change in 2022, you got much bigger races on the ballot, many more races on the ballot, a constitutional amendment, and so forth. So, that may change. I think if we have long lines on the early voting days, you’re going to see an appetite next year to extend to maybe a week of voting,” explained Adams

Adams said he played the role of, quote, “a supporting actor” as lawmakers worked to redraw legislative boundaries. He said his technical advice was intended to help ensure adherence to state and federal law.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

KY lawmakers get update on state and federal tornado relief efforts

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett says more than 13,000 citizens have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in connection with last month’s devastating tornadoes. Dossett was one of three state officials updating a Senate panel about relief efforts in western Kentucky. He said more than 2000 homes suffered damage. Dossett noted FEMA provides funding for rental homes, rental apartments, and travel trailers. “In many of our cities, there are no rental homes available. There are no apartments available. So, obviously, the choice will be to move forward with travel trailers,” said Dossett.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

Gov. Beshear outlines health care budget priorities

Gov. Andy Beshear previewed the health care portion of his upcoming budget proposal Wednesday. It appears to focus on lessons learned from the pandemic. “The great lesson of COVID is that everybody counts,” Beshear said. “That we are all connected and if we don’t look out for everyone, give them the tools that they need in a pandemic to survive, then we all suffer.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

Beshear, Republicans clash over budget and broken traditions

Devastating tornadoes briefly united Republican and Democratic politicians in Kentucky last month, but the feud between legislators and Gov. Andy Beshear has resumed as attention turns to writing a new state budget. House Republicans broke with tradition and unveiled their state budget proposal last Friday instead of waiting for Beshear...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
WEKU

Beshear announces millions in health care priorities in executive budget

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear discussed health care priorities included in his budget. To help address the nursing shortage, Beshear included $6 million dollars in nursing scholarships. He also announced funding that he says aims to retain nurses in Kentucky. “My budget would create a student loan forgiveness program that...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

Fayette Co. Clerk: Legal action likely to follow KY legislative redistricting

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says he anticipates -quote - “a pretty solid ten years of Republican dominance” in the state legislature. Blevins partly bases that on legislative redistricting actions in Frankfort. He also expects one or more lawsuits to be filed in connection with the redrawing of political boundaries. “I do think there will be legal action taken, particularly with congressional districts. That first congressional district as on…. any discerning citizen can look at that map and go “wow” that’s just broken. So, I can’t believe that will survive legal challenge,” said Blevins.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Constitutional Amendment#State
WEKU

Lawmakers advance bill creating FAFSA requirement for high schoolers

High schoolers would have to fill out a federal college aid application to graduate under a bill advancing in the Kentucky legislature. House Bill 126 would require students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which is required to be considered for financial help for tuition, board and other college expenses.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
WEKU

Ky. students rally against bills limiting how teachers talk about race

Kentucky students rallied against bills that would limit discussions of race in the classroom at the state Capitol on Thursday. The Republican-led legislature appears poised to take up the measures during this year’s session after years of backlash from conservatives distressed by diversity and inclusion efforts in schools and much of American society.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

Harry Reid lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday as a "legendary leader," as colleagues and friends gathered at the U.S. Capitol to pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the Senate. Reid lay...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

Lexington attorney says jail collective bargaining needs to be held in public

A lawyer representing union workers at the Fayette County Detention Center is calling for a more transparent discussion of collective bargaining negotiations. Former Lexington City Council Member Scott Crosby made his plea during public comments as part of the virtual work session. Crosby asked that the terms and conditions of the contract for jail employees be discussed in the public forum.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

Read NPR's full interview with former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump spoke with NPR's Steve Inskeep on Tuesday in a brief phone interview. They discussed vaccinations for COVID-19, the 2020 election and the outlook for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. The conversation was cut short when Trump hung up the phone while being questioned about his...
POTUS
WEKU

Medicaid pays millions for patient transportation. Sometimes the ride never comes

Tranisha Rockmore and her daughter Karisma waited at an Atlanta children's hospital in July for their ride home. Karisma had been at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to have her gastrostomy tube fixed, Rockmore said. The 4-year-old, who has several severe medical conditions, has insurance coverage from Medicaid, which provides transportation to and from nonemergency medical appointments through private vendors.
ATLANTA, GA
WEKU

UofL union delivers petition for better COVID-19 safety

The University of Louisville chapter of United Campus Workers of Kentucky (UCW) has delivered a petition with nearly 1,500 signatures from staff, faculty and community members to University of Louisville Interim President Lori Gonzales, seeking better protections against COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly through the community. University administration announced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEKU

Relief bill includes $200 million for communities impacted by tornadoes

Lawmakers unveiled a plan to provide $200 million to communities hit hard by last month’s tornadoes, aligning with a proposal made by Gov. Andy Beshear last week. The measure would immediately spend $45 million on temporary housing and resources for schools to rebuild after the disaster. Legislative leaders say the other $155 million will be set aside once the full extent of damage and needs in the region can be tallied.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy