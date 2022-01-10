Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 17 Review: Judgment

Warning: this A Discovery of Witches review contains spoilers. They may be magical creatures ruled by mystical rites, but when it comes to family, the vampires, witches and daemons are no different from the rest of us. Gather the clan together under one roof and pretty soon it’s all rivalry, resentment and stalking out of dinner in a huff. One brother doesn’t like his new sister-in-law, the youngest wants the eldest to move with the times. ‘You’re breaking an ancient covenant’, ‘You didn’t tell me I carried a genetic disease that turned my vampire children into uncontrollably vicious monsters’… All the usual beef. The only difference is that the de Clermonts get to do it in all a stunningly lit castle over a glass of what must be excellent wine.

