Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 17 Review: Judgment

By Daniel Kurland
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Attack on Titan review contains spoilers. “We just have to keep moving forward, right Eren?”. One of the first images from “Judgment,” the premiere entry from Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2, is a naked and bewildered Zeke who emerges from the husk of a Titan’s corpse, as if...

Den of Geek

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 1 Review: A De Clermont Family Reunion

Warning: this A Discovery of Witches review contains spoilers. They may be magical creatures ruled by mystical rites, but when it comes to family, the vampires, witches and daemons are no different from the rest of us. Gather the clan together under one roof and pretty soon it’s all rivalry, resentment and stalking out of dinner in a huff. One brother doesn’t like his new sister-in-law, the youngest wants the eldest to move with the times. ‘You’re breaking an ancient covenant’, ‘You didn’t tell me I carried a genetic disease that turned my vampire children into uncontrollably vicious monsters’… All the usual beef. The only difference is that the de Clermonts get to do it in all a stunningly lit castle over a glass of what must be excellent wine.
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 7 Review: ... But To Connect

Decisions, decisions. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 7 is a crucible of decisions for the ship as well as for the Federation and its DMA-made-necessary allies. While Dr. Kovich's judgment on Zora's sentience status is easily comparable to Maddox's challenge to Data's right to self-determination (on Star Trek: The Next Generation's Season 2 Episode 9), Zora's situation is more nuanced when her primary function is taken into account.
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Celebrates Its Final Season with Special New Art

It has been a few months without Attack on Titan around, but the show will come back around before long. If you did not know, season four is just a week away from its return, and Attack on Titan fans are ready to see what's in store for them. The new year has brought all-new opportunities for the franchise, and thanks to a special sketch, fans are feeling more hyped about season four than ever before.
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Confirms a Season 4 Ambush with New Promo

Attack on Titan is confirming an ambush is coming in the next part of the final season with a new episode title! After much anticipation, the fourth and final season of the fan-favorite anime series will be making its debut in a week and fans can't wait to see what is next to come for Eren and the other returning favorites. With the broadcast of the new episodes so close, information about what's coming next is starting to pop up more and more. WhileAttack on Titan fans are looking forward to the premiere, details for the following episode have started to emerge.
Marley
thecinemaholic.com

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix, Funimation, or Crunchyroll?

Based on Hajime Isayama’s award-winning Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Attack on Titan’ is a military action anime. The series revolves around Eren Yeager, a young boy who lives in the county sounded by giant concentric walls to protect the people from monstrous humanoid creatures called titans. But when one of the walls falls down, and his mother is killed in the brutal attack, Eren vows to fight until he eradicates every last titan from the face of the earth.
Den of Geek

The Wheel of Time Season 2: What To Expect

This article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time. Although the first season of The Wheel of Time departed in many ways from The Eye of the World, the Robert Jordan novel upon which it is based, the elements it included and left out give us some clues as to where the series might be headed in its already renewed second season. Despite proving that its willing to change the plot quite drastically, spoiler-free guesses can be made about what might show up from the books given the way showrunner Rafe Judkins and his writers have made their decisions so far.
CNET

Attack on Titan final season: What to know about the end of this popular anime

Attack on Titan, an anime about towering humanoid creatures that terrorize the last vestiges of the human race (or are they?), has been captivating fans for nearly a decade with an intricate and twist-filled story. That epic tale will enter its endgame with the second half of its final season, which premieres Sunday.
Den of Geek

The Big Unanswered Questions of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4

This Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 article contains MAJOR spoilers through Episode 7. The biggest question facing Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) for the latter half of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is clearly whether or not she’ll end up being a good cat-sitter for Book’s cat Grudge. Seriously, that cat hates her! Remember when Spot scratched Riker in “Timescape” and then time was frozen? Nobody wants a repeat of that! All kidding aside, in addition to Book leaving his cat Maine Coon Cat, Grudge, in Michael’s care, DISCO’s resident space badass has also skipped out on the crew, stolen an experimental portable version of the Spore Drive, and now intends to deliver a highly illegal weapon into the heart of the Dark Matter Anomaly with the help of a questionable scientist who may or may not be from an alternate universe.
TVLine

Superman & Lois Boss Tackles Those Season 2 Premiere Shake-Ups, Including [Spoiler]'s Explosive Arrival

Superman & Lois returned to The CW for its second season on Tuesday, introducing a new enemy, a new friend (with benefits) and an otherworldly mystery that will continue to unfold in the coming weeks. Let’s dive right in, shall we? Much of the drama in this first hour came from Lois’ inability to wrap her brain around the Natalie situation, constantly ping-ponging between feeling like she should be drawn to her daughter-from-another-earth and wondering why she isn’t. “It’s the weirdest relationship you can imagine, such a bizarre situation,” showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine. “They’re both emotionally strong women, so it was...
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Unleashes New Season Premiere Images

The final episodes of Attack On Titan are only a few days away, set to bring to an end the world that introduced us to the bloody war between Paradis and Marley. With the manga series ending last year, Studio MAPPA has its work cut out as some of the biggest moments of the franchise have yet to arrive. Now, new images for the series' comeback have arrived, giving fans a better idea of what's about to take place as Eren Jaeger stares down the army of Marley.
pushsquare.com

Attack on Titan Marks Final Season with Call of Duty Items

Who had a crossover between Call of Duty and anime show Attack on Titan on their 2022 gaming bingo card? Well, you might have if you were paying attention to a few leaks last year, but this really is the real deal now. To mark the very last season of the popular series, certain items will be made available for purchase in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone themed around memorable logos and outfits from the show.
ComicBook

epicstream.com

