Seeking first Big Ten win, Maryland men’s basketball rallies but falls short again in 70-69 loss to No. 23 Wisconsin

In the end, the Maryland men’s basketball team ran out of gas — and points.

Trailing by as much as 21 points in the first half, the Terps rallied in the second half and led by two with less than seven minutes left in regulation. But No. 23 Wisconsin proved to be too strong and too relentless and escaped the Xfinity Center with a 70-69 win Sunday night before an announced 10,864.

After Badgers senior point guard Brad Davison missed the first of two free throws with 3.9 seconds left, he intentionally missed the second to run some time off the clock, and the ploy worked as time ran out on Maryland (8-7 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten). The players were left to rue a 29-8 deficit with 8:21 left in the first half that proved to be too deep of a hole to climb out of.

“We got a lot of fight in our team,” said senior shooting guard Eric Ayala, who led the Terps with 19 points and collected five rebounds. “It’s sad that we start games like that and just having to fight back and stuff. I think we came out in the second half, and it’s kind of been the trajectory of our team where we come out in the second half. We were right there.”

A jumper by Ayala tied the score at 57 with 4:57 left in the second half. But Wisconsin went on a 7-4 spurt for a 64-61 lead with 1:34 remaining.

Graduate student point guard Fatts Russell was fouled with 36.5 seconds left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one and Maryland was forced to foul. The Badgers converted six consecutive free throws to maintain a slight cushion. Ayala nailed a 3-pointer to draw the Terps within 70-69 with four seconds remaining, but it wasn’t enough.

After missing all five shots he took in the first half and going without a point, Ayala scored all 19 in the second half. While Russell added 13 points, six assists and two rebounds, interim coach Danny Manning was impressed with Ayala’s outburst.

“I thought he just made his mind up to go play,” Manning said. “I’m not saying he didn’t feel like that at the start of the game, but I don’t know how many halves that Eric has played and offensively have a half like he did in the first half. I think a lot of it, he just felt like, ‘I’ve got to go make some plays for my team, I’ve got to go make some shots for my team,’ and he certainly did that in the second half.”

Wisconsin junior power forward Tyler Wahl led all scorers with 21 points (12 in the second half) and five rebounds, and sophomore shooting guard Johnny Davis racked up 19 points and seven rebounds. The Badgers improved to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten, but coach Greg Gard said they strayed from what had contributed to their dominance in the first half.

“We went away from what had gotten us the lead, which was throw the ball into the paint,” he said. “We got away from touching the post, and the post had been so good to us in a variety of ways, and we got out of that. They realized it, but once you get out of it, it’s hard to get back into it. In the second half, Tyler was able to get to the rim and make some plays in the paint.”

Trailing by seven at halftime, Maryland sprinted out of the locker room for a 10-2 run fronted by Russell’s four points and back-ended by Ayala’s back-to-back 3-pointers.

Ayala scored the Terps’ next six points on another 3-pointer and a traditional three-point play, and then freshman power forward Julian Reese (St. Frances) got his first basket of the game to give Maryland a 44-41 lead with 11:56 left in the second half.

But the Terps suddenly went dry, failing to make a field goal over a 2:36 stretch. That opened the door for Wisconsin to embark on a 10-6 spurt for a 51-50 lead fueled by six points from Wahl.

The Terps appeared out of sorts and outclassed by Wisconsin in the early stages of the game. The Badgers scored the game’s first seven points, while Maryland was 0-of-4 from the floor.

The two sides then traded six points each before Wisconsin scored 10 unanswered points over a 3:48 span to stretch their advantage to 23-6 with 10:02 left in the first half. Junior small forward Donta Scott ended the Terps’ drought at 5:18 with a layup, but the Badgers got back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore shooting guard Jordan Davis and freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn for a 29-8 lead with 8:21 remaining.

A jumper by sophomore shooting guard Hakim Hart though ignited a 15-0 run over 4:38 by Maryland that narrowed the deficit to 29-23 with 3:16 left in the first half. The fireworks were fueled by five points from graduate student shooting guard Xavier Green, who is known more for his defensive prowess, and four points each from junior center Qudus Wahab and Scott, who completed the rare four-point play on a 3-pointer and ensuing free throw.

But sophomore shooting guard Johnny Davis slammed home a dunk to end Wisconsin’s 5:57 drought and added a reverse layup to give the Badgers a 33-26 advantage at halftime.

MARYLAND@NORTHWESTERN

Wednesday, 9 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM