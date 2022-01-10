ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MJ Walker: Cuts ties with Phoenix

 3 days ago

The Suns didn't re-sign Walker after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Keith...

Ex-Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele signs 3-season extension with Real Madrid

Former Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele has reportedly signed a three-year extension with his current team, Real Madrid, according to Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. The Celtics’ No. 16 pick of the 2016 NBA draft, Yabusele played 74 games for Boston over two seasons between 2017 and 2019, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Celtics before being waived and continuing his career overseas in China and Europe. He had been playing quite well for Real Madrid before earning the extension, averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
WHY A SIMMONS TRADE WILL MAKE THE SIXERS A TITLE CONTENDER!

The Sixers are on Cloud 9 with a six-game winning streak that looks like a lock to reach 7 tonight in Houston against the 11-30 Rockets. Philly has navigated the COVID and injury shoals to get to 21-16, and Joel Embiid is playing even better than last season, when he finished second in the MVP race to Giannis.
This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
Celtics Reportedly Open For Business — But Won’t Be Trading Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen Brown

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline is exactly one month away. With the Celtics stuck in the mud at 19-21, Brad Stevens is expected to cash in on some pieces on the Boston roster before the trade buzzer sounds. That will not, however, include franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. For all the talk that the Jays need to be broken up outside of Causeway Street, that is not how the Celtics feel among themselves. In a piece mostly about where the Ben Simmons trade talks stand, The Athletic’s Shams Charania threw in a nugget about the Celtics’ approach to...
Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
Vikings coaching search: Three candidates to replace Mike Zimmer in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings made the decision to fire longtime head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday. Zimmer had a coaching record of 72-56-1, but went just 15-18 over the last two seasons while missing the playoffs in both years. Overall, he went 2-3 in the postseason with one appearance in the NFC Championship Game.
