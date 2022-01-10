ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dakota Mathias: Deal with Grizzlies expires

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Grizzlies didn't re-sign Mathias after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Keith Smith...

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele signs 3-season extension with Real Madrid

Former Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele has reportedly signed a three-year extension with his current team, Real Madrid, according to Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. The Celtics’ No. 16 pick of the 2016 NBA draft, Yabusele played 74 games for Boston over two seasons between 2017 and 2019, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Celtics before being waived and continuing his career overseas in China and Europe. He had been playing quite well for Real Madrid before earning the extension, averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
NBA
fastphillysports.com

WHY A SIMMONS TRADE WILL MAKE THE SIXERS A TITLE CONTENDER!

The Sixers are on Cloud 9 with a six-game winning streak that looks like a lock to reach 7 tonight in Houston against the 11-30 Rockets. Philly has navigated the COVID and injury shoals to get to 21-16, and Joel Embiid is playing even better than last season, when he finished second in the MVP race to Giannis.
NBA
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA

