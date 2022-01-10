Over 400 tests administered at a community COVID-19 testing event in Jefferson City

Jefferson City community testing event

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ)

A one-day COVID testing event had Missourians in their cars lined up in the Jefferson City American Legion parking lot waiting to get tested. Nanda Nunnelly, the owner of NextGen Diagnostics Services said well over 400 tests were administered on Sunday.

The event took place Sunday from 10am until 6pm Sunday. People could drive up and get tested in a matter of minutes.

Sarah Schraft, one woman who drove 40 minutes to get tested told ABC 17 that she hasn't been feeling good the last few days. She says the test will give her a peace of mind and save her some money.

"I'm just very glad that we have programs like this where it's not that far from home and you can come and get the free test instead of having to spend money that you might not have on a test and there for you might avoid getting it," said Schraft

Brad Hutchison is another person who made his way into the testing line today. He told ABC 17 he is fully vaccinated but was exposed to Covid and wanted to make sure his family and those he works around are safe.

He said in the long run, he feel the vaccines will be beneficial. "I think that the more people that actually have it, were going to be better off in the long run. Plus like I said, I'm in a public situation and I think that's important for the people I'm around and the people that have come in to see me and things like that," said Hutchison.

Last week, ABC 17 talked to Lisa Cox, spokeswoman with the state of Missouri Health Department and she said they have seen an increased demand for testing across the state.

Nunnelly said NextGen Diagnostics have been providing testing in the Jefferson City Area since April of 2021. NextGen is subcontracted through the state of Missouri to provide COVID testing across the state.

Nunnelly said they come to do testing in Jefferson City every second and fourth Sunday of the month. She says the operation started off slow over the summer of 2021 but things eventually picked up.

Nunnelly said Sunday was the most people she've saw come out and get tested in the Jefferson City Area.

If you didn't have a chance to get a free PCR COVID test at the community COVID testing event Sunday, people will have another chance two weeks from now on January 23rd. Those that are tested can expect results back in 24-72 hours.

