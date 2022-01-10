ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Over 400 tests administered at a community COVID-19 testing event in Jefferson City

By Joushua Blount
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
Jefferson City community testing event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZA2c0_0dhDUk5200

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ)

A one-day COVID testing event had Missourians in their cars lined up in the Jefferson City American Legion parking lot waiting to get tested. Nanda Nunnelly, the owner of NextGen Diagnostics Services said well over 400 tests were administered on Sunday.

The event took place Sunday from 10am until 6pm Sunday. People could drive up and get tested in a matter of minutes.

Sarah Schraft, one woman who drove 40 minutes to get tested told ABC 17 that she hasn't been feeling good the last few days. She says the test will give her a peace of mind and save her some money.

"I'm just very glad that we have programs like this where it's not that far from home and you can come and get the free test instead of having to spend money that you might not have on a test and there for you might avoid getting it," said Schraft

Brad Hutchison is another person who made his way into the testing line today. He told ABC 17 he is fully vaccinated but was exposed to Covid and wanted to make sure his family and those he works around are safe.

He said in the long run, he feel the vaccines will be beneficial. "I think that the more people that actually have it, were going to be better off in the long run. Plus like I said, I'm in a public situation and I think that's important for the people I'm around and the people that have come in to see me and things like that," said Hutchison.

Last week, ABC 17 talked to Lisa Cox, spokeswoman with the state of Missouri Health Department and she said they have seen an increased demand for testing across the state.

Nunnelly said NextGen Diagnostics have been providing testing in the Jefferson City Area since April of 2021. NextGen is subcontracted through the state of Missouri to provide COVID testing across the state.

Nunnelly said they come to do testing in Jefferson City every second and fourth Sunday of the month. She says the operation started off slow over the summer of 2021 but things eventually picked up.

Nunnelly said Sunday was the most people she've saw come out and get tested in the Jefferson City Area.

If you didn't have a chance to get a free PCR COVID test at the community COVID testing event Sunday, people will have another chance two weeks from now on January 23rd. Those that are tested can expect results back in 24-72 hours.

The post Over 400 tests administered at a community COVID-19 testing event in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid 19 Testing#Covid#Missourians#Abc 17
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City of Columbia ward reapportionment committee announces meetings on ward redistricting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia ward reapportionment committee is hosting four public information meetings. The meetings will be held on: Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022, in Room A, Activity & Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 West Ash Street, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at John B. Lange Middle School, 2201 Smiley Lane, 5 to The post City of Columbia ward reapportionment committee announces meetings on ward redistricting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATE: State of Missouri reporting over 12,500 new coronavirus cases

The state of Missouri reported 15,596 new and probable coronavirus cases Thursday. The state of Missouri’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has gone back up to an 8,584 seven-day average (60,089 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting) as the state reports new coronavirus cases across the state according to state health department reporting. The The post THURSDAY UPDATE: State of Missouri reporting over 12,500 new coronavirus cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Shortage of antigen tests continues in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on across the country and here in Missouri, the amount of at-home tests available to Missourians is scarce and people are facing long lines at testing centers. This comes as Governor Mike Parson put an end to the state of emergency on December 31st, 2021. The post Shortage of antigen tests continues in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEATHER UPDATES: GoCOMO plans for normal bus service despite snowfal

Watch a live-streamed newscast at 7 a.m. in the player below. (KMIZ) The public bus system in Columbia doesn't expect any weather-related service interruptions. According to GoCOMO, customers should be able to find normal services on Saturday. Officials said any updates or changes due to the snow would be shared on GoCOMO's social media platforms. The post WEATHER UPDATES: GoCOMO plans for normal bus service despite snowfal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy