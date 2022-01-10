ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

No. 23 Wisconsin edges Maryland for fifth win in a row

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 21 points, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-69 Big Ten win over Maryland on Sunday night in College Park, Md.

In winning its fifth straight, Wisconsin (13-2, 4-1) also got 19 points and seven rebounds from Johnny Davis. Steven Crowl added nine points and eight rebounds. Crowl’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4:03 left gave the Badgers the lead for good at 60-57.

Wisconsin built an early 21-point lead with about eight minutes left in the first half, then lost it all, falling behind by three halfway through the second half before recovering down the stretch.

Maryland (8-7, 0-4) lost its third straight game, all in the conference. The Terps were led by Eric Ayala, who scored all 19 of his points in the second half. Fatts Russell added 13 points, including 11 in the second half, and six assists.

The last time Maryland started 0-4 in league play was the 1992-93 season, when it won only two conference games.

In the final 3:03, Wisconsin got elbow jumpers from Davis and Brad Davison, who finished with 11 points. Then, in the final 30 seconds, the Badgers helped sew it up at the free-throw line as Davison made 4 of 6 and Davis made a pair.

After Davison intentionally missed a foul shot with 3.9 seconds left, Maryland had a chance to win, but Ayala’s desperation heave from beyond the half-court line was off the mark.

Wisconsin scored the game’s first seven points and kept pouring it on. A 10-0 run, ignited by a 3-point play by Wahl and culminated by a 3-pointer from Brad Davison, put the Badgers up 29-8.

But substituting freely, Wisconsin went cold, failing to score over the next 5:57, and Maryland took advantage, getting 15 straight points.

Donta Scott made a 4-point play as he drew a foul while hitting a 3. Xavier Green provided the Terps a lift off the bench as he hit a 3-pointer and added a jumper that reduced the Badgers’ advantage to 29-23 with 3:16 left in the half.

-Field Level Media

Daily Telegram

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's narrow win over Maryland Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team defeated Maryland on Sunday night to finish with a perfect 3-0 week to start 2022. The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) led by as many as 21 points in the first half only to see Maryland cut the deficit to 33-26 at the break and then take the lead with 15:25 left in the game after UW opened the second half 1-for-8 from the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Angelo LIVE!

The Crimson Tide Take on the Bulldogs for the CFP National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the #3 Georgia Bulldogs in a game dubbed “The Rematch” tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back on December 4, 2021, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Georgia had been ranked #1 leading up to the final rankings. It has happened 5 times in college football history where two teams met in the regular season and then had national championship implications. So far, every game has favored the loser of the 1st matchup. This is also the 1st rematch for a national title…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
