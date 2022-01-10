ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

One person dead after police-involved shooting on Genesse Street in Springfield

By Lexi Oliver
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—One man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Springfield. It happened Sunday morning on Genesse Street. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. while the investigation remains ongoing by the Hampden District Attorney's Office and Springfield Police Department. Springfield Police Officials said they believe officers responded appropriately and...

www.westernmassnews.com

