One person dead after police-involved shooting on Genesse Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—One man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Springfield. It happened Sunday morning on Genesse Street. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. while the investigation remains ongoing by the Hampden District Attorney's Office and Springfield Police Department. Springfield Police Officials said they believe officers responded appropriately and...www.westernmassnews.com
Comments / 0