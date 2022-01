Environment Oregon reported last month that all 30 Oregon waterways it tested had detectable levels of microplastics. This should come as no surprise when you consider that a lot of our clothes are made of synthetic fibers, which are mostly made of petroleum and are a form of plastic. When they are washed, the water goes to the wastewater treatment plant, then is spilled into a local waterway and eventually into the ocean – along with all the fibers of the clothing loosened during the cleaning process. The amount from one load of wash is probably greater than the amount of lint collected in the dryer trap when we dry the load.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO