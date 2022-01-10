ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Belo lifts Montana St. over Montana 66-59

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dhDTYOz00

Jubrile Belo had 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Montana State to a 66-59 win over Montana on Sunday.

Amin Adamu had 19 points for Montana State (12-5, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Bishop added 11 points. Abdul Mohamed had 10 points.

Cameron Parker had 18 points for the Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2). Robby Beasley III added 15 points. Josh Bannan had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Basketball
State
Montana State
Local
Montana College Basketball
ABC News

No. 1 Baylor, last unbeaten team in Division I men's basketball, falls to Texas Tech

And then there were none. Both No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 USC, the remaining undefeated Division I men's basketball teams, suffered losses Tuesday night. Baylor's 21-game winning streak, which started last season, was snapped in a 65-62 loss to No. 19 Texas Tech in Waco, Texas. That result came shortly after USC fell at Stanford, 75-69.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky Conference#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk State returns from long layoff, rides big second half to win in MEAC opener over Delaware State

If Norfolk State showed signs of oxidation after a long layoff, consider Wednesday’s second half rust remover. Squeak the Spartans did not. Joe Bryant scored 29 points, Kris Bankston put on a dunking exhibition and NSU turned it on late to open the MEAC portion of its season with an easy 80-51 win over Delaware State at Echols Hall. The Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MEAC), who hadn’t played since Dec. ...
NORFOLK, VA
ABC News

ABC News

507K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy