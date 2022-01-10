ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea lion wanders onto San Diego highway, traffic slowed as rescuers head to scene

By Teri Figueroa, The San Diego Union-Tribune
Anchorage Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — A sea lion made its way to a highway interchange east of downtown San Diego Friday morning — a fairly long way from the ocean — a shocking sight that left drivers pulling over to help protect the lost creature. Calls started coming...

www.adn.com

