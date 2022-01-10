ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, OK

Chandler girls edge Woodland for consolation title

By Brian Johnson, The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago

RIPLEY – Leah Brannon fired in 27 points, 17 of which came in the second half, as the Chandler Lady Lions edged Woodland 43-42 Saturday for the consolation title of the Ripley Tournament.

Jaelynn Robertson drained a pair of 3-point baskets in contributing seven points for the winners and Annie Brannon dropped in the other trey for Chandler which improved to 6-5.

Chandler, which trailed 14-9 after one quarter, outscored Woodland 13-3 in the second quarter in snatching a 22-17 halftime advantage.

Chandler 57, Yale 32 (Girls Consolation Friday)

Three Chandler girls posted double-figure scoring Friday afternoon during a 57-32 consolation victory over Yale at the Ripley Tournament.

Leading scorer Leah Brannon tallied 10 of her 14 points as Chandler romped to a 30-6 halftime advantage.

Mia Callegan notched eight of her 10 points in the first half while seven of Tatum German’s points occurred in the second half.

Keelie Treat and Robertson had two treys each en route to six points while Presley Martzall and German had a trey apiece.

Chandler led 47-21 after three quarters.

Note:Writer Fred Fehr contributed to this report.

