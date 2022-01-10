ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

All Waterbury Public Schools are closed due to staffing levels

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHqei_0dhDTEzh00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - All Waterbury Public Schools are closed to students on Monday due to staffing shortages.

Students are not to report to school on Monday.

Staff are expected to report to work in-person.

Due to staff shortage, all Waterbury Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 10, 2022. School will be closed for students but Monday will still be an in-person work day for staff.

Posted by Waterbury Public Schools on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtic Radio#Waterbury Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy