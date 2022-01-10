All Waterbury Public Schools are closed due to staffing levels
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - All Waterbury Public Schools are closed to students on Monday due to staffing shortages.
Students are not to report to school on Monday.
Staff are expected to report to work in-person.
